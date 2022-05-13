Will fight RS polls as an independent candidate: Sambhaji Raje Bhosale
PUNE: Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of Parliament (MP) and Maratha leader Sambhaji Raje Bhosale said that he will contest the election to the Upper House as an independent candidate and not align with any political party. Six RS seats from the state will fall vacant in July.
Bhosale entered the RS in 2016 from the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and contested the Upper House polls on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ticket in 2009.
Addressing a press conference in the city on Thursday, the 13th direct descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and great-grandson of Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj announced the launch of group ‘Swarajya’.
Bhosale has been vocal about the Maratha community’s struggle to get a quota in government jobs and education.
“As per the previous arrangements, the BJP had three, and the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress had one each. As per the current arithmetic in the Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP can win only two seats, so I will contest the third seat on my own, as neither side can bag it on their own. I shall meet all parties and seek their support,” Sambhajiraje said.
With agency inputs
Forest dept stops development work at Taljai hill in Pune
Pune: The forest department has accepted the demand from Sahakarnagar residents to immediately stop cement work at Taljai hill. A release in this regard was issued by the department on Thursday, a day after residents met officials and put forth their demands. Residents had planned a “Taljai Bachao Abhiyan” from May 15. Earlier last year, residents staged protests, forcing the Pune Municipal Corporation to put on hold proposed development plan on the hill.
Azam takes centrestage in Uttar Pradesh politics
Lucknow: Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader who has been in incarceration for over two years in Sitapur jail on various charges, has turned into a rallying point for the opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh. The latest to join the race is the Bahujan Samaj Party. BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday came out in support of Khan, slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party government over continued incarceration of Khan.
Pawar attends public meet on PMC projects planned on Vetal tekdi
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Pune Municipal Corporation officials, experts and residents to discuss the proposed tunnel with exits at Panchavati and Gokhalenagar at Vetal tekdi (hill). NCP Member of Parliament, Vandana Chavan, said, “As the project is opposed by the residents, it was decided at the meeting that PMC should prepare a pre-feasibility report before going forward with the plan.”
Noida authority sets June 30 deadline for desilting drains
The Noida authority has fixed June 30 as the deadline for desilting stormwater drains across the city to make sure the rainy season ahead does not cause waterlogging. The cleaning and desilting of drains is likely to start by June 1 and the job will be completed in 30 days. The authority officials said that it will spend ₹4 crore on cleaning and desilting drains, including Kondli, Harola and Morna, among others.
Ruby Hall Kidney transplant: Managing trustee among 15 booked for alleged malpractice
PUNE The Pune police have registered a case of human organ trade and cheating against 15 people including some doctors and management of Ruby Hall Clinic, two agents, and at least two patients in an alleged malpractice during a kidney transplant procedure in March this year.
