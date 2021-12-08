Winter travel plans going through the Omicron wringer for Punekars

PUNE The threat of the Omicron Covid variant has put a majority of travel plans for the winter in fair amount of uncertainty, with the government still to issue travel guidelines. Some are waiting to take a “last moment” call, while many have postponed travel plans.

“People are still desperate to travel, but those who have not booked their tickets are postponing their plans, especially for international travel. When it comes to domestic travel, most are still hoping restrictions do not come up. We are getting queries for whether the planned trip will continue or, will there be a refund policy if the tour is cancelled. We are getting many calls in last five days,” said Ashwin Kardekar, director, My Travelogue Holidays.

Hotel associations in Maharashtra are continuing with Covid-appropriate norms as suggested by the state government

Javed Sunesra, president, Panchgani Hotels and Welfare Association said, “We are continuing with the standard operating procedure of 50% occupancy and the compulsion of completing both doses of vaccination. If any SOPs change from the state government, we will implement it.”

Akhilesh Joshi from Girikand Travels said, “As many as 90% of persosn booked with us are continuing with travel plans following all Covid norms. People are not rushing to cancel plans; most prefer to wait and watch.”

Baba Shinde, president of the Maharashtra Vahan Chalak Malak Pratinidhi Sanghatna, said, “Ever since the news of Omicron we have seen a drop of 15% passengers in interstate traveling.”

Senior citizens are more concerned about the new variant and they want to postpone holiday plans.

“We had planned family trip to Leh and Ladakh on December 10, and now my mother is worried about the new variant, although we (family of four), all are vaccinated. Mother wants to avoid travelling since she is 50 and now father is also reluctant to travel, so I will cancel two tickets and hope me any wife can travel,” said Siddhant Shukla, an IT professional who stays at Singhad road.

Samiksha Suryawashi, a housewife from Karve nagar said, “We have planned a trip to Kerala from December 15. So far, no Omicron cases have been detected in Kerala. Still we are worried, so we have decided to cancel our plans for now.”

Ketki Mane, who was travelling Jaipur on December 17 with four friends has canceled her trip, “I stay in Chinchwad and now we have six cases of the new variant. I am thinking I will limit my outdoor visits like I did during the lockdowns.”

Mihir Mulay, director of Mid Earth Outdoors said, “People are not worried like last year as the majority of states have allowed traveling.”