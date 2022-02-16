Wipro’s Covid hospital in Hinjewadi to be shut down

PUNE The Zilla Parishad, on Wednesday, decided to shut down the Wipro Covid-19 centre located in Hinjewadi. The centre has been defunct since December 2021.

The facility will be returned to Wipro as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for IT development. The equipment installed in the hospital would now be given to the district hospital, women’s hospital, sub-district hospitals, rural hospitals, primary health care centers and sub-centres across the district, as per requirements.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of the Pune Zilla Parishad said, “A meeting was held today morning with the senior management of Wipro and it was decided to permanently shut the hospital. The building was earlier a Wipro office which was later converted into a Covid-19 hospital. With cases having fallen in Pune rapidly, and empty beds in all licensed government and private hospitals, the hospital was placed under suspended animation from December 31, 2021. The shutting of the hospital represents the success of our vaccination programme and our ability to build up requisite infrastructure in existing hospitals.”

He further added that the hospital had a case fatality rate eight times lower than that of the district. “ At least Rs14 crore worth of equipment will be used for another five years in government hospitals. In the hospital, we had appointed a hospital manager. We have recommended that such a post be created for all hospitals,” said Prasad.

The hospital only admitted symptomatic patients who were not critical.

The 450-bed hospital came in handy at a time when the district was facing an extreme shortage of beds. It was inaugurated on June 11, 2020.

The hospital has had 6,865 admissions till date, of which 440 were referred elsewhere and 6,414 were discharged after treatment. The hospital has reported 11 deaths till date.