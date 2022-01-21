With 16K cases, district reports peak in fresh Covid infections; Omicron cases too on the rise

PUNE Pune district on Friday reported 16,459 cases which was higher than the peak of the second wave which reported 12,385 cases on April 17 in 2021. Omicron cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are now the highest in the state at 989. Second in the list is Mumbai at 688 cases. Omicron cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are 118 and in Pune rural are 62.

As per state health authorities, three Covid-19 deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. Pune rural, PCMC and PMC each reported one death in the last 24 hours.

As per the state Health department, PMC has so far reported 609,344 Covid-19 cases and 9,311 deaths till Friday. PCMC has reported 309,113 cases so far and 3,533 deaths. Pune rural has reported 397,113 cases so far and 7,060 deaths. In the Pune district, there are a total of 13,15,570 lakh Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 1,216,470 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 20,254 deaths in the district. And at present, there are 78,846 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 42,391 patients were discharged on Friday in Maharashtra taking the total to 70,09,823 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 94.47%. Across Maharashtra, 48,270 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Friday and 52 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.91%.

The state health department stated out of 72,951,286 laboratory samples, 7,820,027 have been tested positive till Friday. Currently 2,387,593 people are in home quarantine and 3,357 people are in institutional quarantine.