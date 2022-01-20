Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / With only 36k of 72k autos plying with new fare meter, Pune passengers complain of costly ride
pune news

With only 36k of 72k autos plying with new fare meter, Pune passengers complain of costly ride

Of the total around 72,000 registered autos in Pune, only 36,993 auto meter calibration has been completed by the Pune RTO till date
Autorickshaws parked in Kharadi in Pune, on Thursday. Of the total around 72,000 registered autos in Pune, only 36,993 auto meter calibration has been completed by the Pune RTO till date. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

Pune: After the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division approved revised rates for autorickshaws in Pune region, it directed the auto drivers to calibrate meters and get it cleared from Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) before charging new fares.

As per the new rates, fare for first 1.5 km would be 21 and 13 for every kilometres thereafter.

Of the total around 72,000 registered autos in Pune, only 36,993 auto meter calibration has been completed by the Pune RTO till date. At least 4,420 autos failed RTO meter calibration test. With January 31 as the deadline for meter calibration and many autorickshaws plying without updated meter, passengers from several areas around the city complain of overcharging.

“Yesterday, I travelled from Katraj to Dhayari through the bypass highway and the auto driver charged 150. When asked about the high fare, he told that it is the new rate and the meter is not yet calibrated to new fares. This has happened to me for the second time and citing ‘faulty meter’ reason, auto drivers charge extra,” said Poonam Shinde, a passenger.

RELATED STORIES

The revised fares for three-seater autorickshaws came into effect from November 22 onwards in Baramati as well besides Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The decision by RTA was taken on the recommendations given by the Khatua committee report as auto unions were also demanding fare hike.

“Since December 4 last year, RTO inspectors have been appointed for auto meter calibration checking on seven days and weekends to facilitate autorickshaw drivers to calibrate meters before the deadline. Action will be taken against those overcharging passengers if we get a complaint,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati jurisdictions, the revised rates of 25 per cent additional charges will be applicable for fares between midnight and 5am. Apart from these three jurisdictions, additional 40 per cent charges will be applicable during night hours for the rest of the district.

Autos charging right fare

Total registered autorickshaws in Pune: 72,000

Autos checked till now: 41,413

Autos cleared meter calibration test: 36,993

Autos failed meter calibration test: 4,420

Last date for meter calibration: January 31, 2022

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP