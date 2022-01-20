With only 36k of 72k autos plying with new fare meter, Pune passengers complain of costly ride

Pune: After the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) of Pune division approved revised rates for autorickshaws in Pune region, it directed the auto drivers to calibrate meters and get it cleared from Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) before charging new fares.

As per the new rates, fare for first 1.5 km would be ₹21 and ₹13 for every kilometres thereafter.

Of the total around 72,000 registered autos in Pune, only 36,993 auto meter calibration has been completed by the Pune RTO till date. At least 4,420 autos failed RTO meter calibration test. With January 31 as the deadline for meter calibration and many autorickshaws plying without updated meter, passengers from several areas around the city complain of overcharging.

“Yesterday, I travelled from Katraj to Dhayari through the bypass highway and the auto driver charged ₹150. When asked about the high fare, he told that it is the new rate and the meter is not yet calibrated to new fares. This has happened to me for the second time and citing ‘faulty meter’ reason, auto drivers charge extra,” said Poonam Shinde, a passenger.

The revised fares for three-seater autorickshaws came into effect from November 22 onwards in Baramati as well besides Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The decision by RTA was taken on the recommendations given by the Khatua committee report as auto unions were also demanding fare hike.

“Since December 4 last year, RTO inspectors have been appointed for auto meter calibration checking on seven days and weekends to facilitate autorickshaw drivers to calibrate meters before the deadline. Action will be taken against those overcharging passengers if we get a complaint,” said Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer.

In Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Baramati jurisdictions, the revised rates of 25 per cent additional charges will be applicable for fares between midnight and 5am. Apart from these three jurisdictions, additional 40 per cent charges will be applicable during night hours for the rest of the district.

Autos charging right fare

Total registered autorickshaws in Pune: 72,000

Autos checked till now: 41,413

Autos cleared meter calibration test: 36,993

Autos failed meter calibration test: 4,420

Last date for meter calibration: January 31, 2022