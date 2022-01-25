Woman, 6 relatives arrested for killing her lover

PUNE Unit 5 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch have arrested a woman and her relatives for killing a man who was allegedly in love with her, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

The deceased was identified as Sachin Natha Pawar, 29, a resident of Devachi Uruli, Ganesh Nagar in Haveli, Pune. The crime branch unit led by senior police inspector Ramdas Ingavale found Pawar’s identity through missing cases registered with Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Pune rural police

The arrested were identified as Rohini and Amol Ovhal, Krushna Bhairav Jadhav, Sanpat Vaijnath Landge, Vishnu Raghu Konde, Pradeep Shantaram Tulve, and Narayan Ambadas Aher, according to the police.

A statement issued by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police read, “Rohini Ovhal called Pawar to Mahalunge on January 18 and forced him into a Chevrolet Cruz car with the help of her sister’s husband Santosh alias Appa Popat Pinjan, 36, a resident of Khed, and his accomplice, while she followed them in an Alto car. They took him to a forest land in Karanjvihar village where he was assaulted and forced back into the car. In the car, his mouth was shut with tape while the men beat him into unconsciousness. He was then taken in an unconscious state to a dilapidated abandoned structure in the forest area near Chandkhed gorge where he was beaten to death.”

The police found Pawar’s body with the bare minimum clothes on it on January 19 in the building which falls under the Shirgaon police station’s jurisdiction. His family had reported him as missing and a missing person case was registered at Lonikalbhor police station on January 23. A case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered with the Shirgaon police station in the matter.