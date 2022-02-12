Woman arrested for duping man through friendship club

PUNE The Pune police officials of cyber police station arrested a woman for pretending to own a ‘Meenakshi friendship club’ that provided male sex workers to rich women.

The woman has been identified as Deepali Kailas Shinde, 28, a resident of Katke vasti in Netajinagar area of Wanowrie, according to the police. She was arrested on Friday and remanded to police custody by a local court till February 22.

The woman landed on the police radar when one of her victims lodged a police complaint after losing ₹60,20,000 to her in a bid to meet rich women. He found the fake service through a newspaper advertisement, according to a statement issued by cyber police station.

At first, Shinde earned his trust and then coaxed him to pay ₹2,00,000 as security fee to start meeting ’rich high-profile ladies’. The payment was made through online transfer after which she took various amounts of money collectively amounting to ₹60,20,000, according to the police.

“A team of cyber police station officials arrested her on Friday. The accused used to tell people over phone calls that she could provide high profile rich ladies to have sex with and took the money in her own bank account. However, the search for the main accused is still on,” read a statement by cyber police station officials.

When asked if there were other victims of this operation, Senior police inspector Dagdu Hake said, “It is probable because this girl says she has been working for the past year. She is not very educated and has been taught what to say in Marathi and Hindi.” The police claim that the girl did the calling part while the brain behind the crime is another person.