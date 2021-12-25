Woman carrying husband’s mortal remains among two killed in highway accident

PUNE: The unidentified driver of a tempo truck was booked for killing two people, including a woman who was carrying her husband’s body to the native place, and injuring three others in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Friday along the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway stretch in the jurisdiction of Hinjewadi police station.

The deceased were identified as Sita Bai Hari Chauhan, 54, of Pindar Gaon in Taloja, Navi Mumbai and Mahesh Vishwanath Saravade, 44, a resident of Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. The injured were identified as Manohar Chauhan, 26; Raj Chauhan, 35, and Shivaji Maruti Katare, 30, all residents of Navi Mumbai.

The two deceased and three injured were in an ambulance carrying a body to Karnataka when the rear tyre of the ambulance suffered a puncture. “The body was of the deceased woman’s husband who died of heart attack. They lived in Navi Mumbai but were natives of a place in Karnataka. She and two of her relatives were taking her husband’s body to Karnataka for final rites,” said sub-Inspector SJ Kadam who registered the case.

While Chavan was accompanying her husband‘s mortal remains, her son Manohar and a relative Raja, were accompanying her. Saravade was the driver of the ambulance while Khadtare was the cleaner on the ambulance.

“The tyre had punctured in the early morning hours along the highway. The streetlights were not on and the tempo came speeding and rammed into them. The woman was inside the ambulance while the driver was changing the rear tyre. The others were standing in front of the ambulance and escaped without serious injuries,” said sub-inspector Ajit Kakade of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The police are on the lookout for the driver of the tempo found to be registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

A case under Sections 279, 304 (A), 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132 (1) (C), 184, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station.