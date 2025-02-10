Woman dies, elderly man injured in fire at Pune’s NIBM Road society 

A woman died, and an elderly man was seriously injured after a major fire broke out at Sunshree Suvarnayug Society on NIBM Road in Pune’s Kondhwa area on Sunday afternoon. The fire started in a flat on the fourth floor of the eight-story residential building around 3:30 pm, officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The deceased, identified as Vrunda Sangwar (65), sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Sassoon Hospital, where she later succumbed. Manoj Borkar (75) was critically injured and is undergoing treatment at Command Hospital. Sangwar and Borkar were in-laws. Their nephew, who was also present in the flat, survived as he was in the bathroom. He attempted to rescue them but was unable to due to the intensity of the fire.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire started in the bedroom after a curtain caught fire from a lit diya and quickly spread inside the flat.

Sameer Sheikh, a firefighter with the Pune Fire Brigade, said, “We received a fire call around 3:30 pm. Fire tenders from Gangadham, Kondhwa Khurd, and Kondhwa Budruk fire stations, along with a team of 20 firemen, rushed to the spot. Locals had attempted to douse the fire, but there was no water in the system.”

Firefighters, using breathing apparatus, rescued Sangwar and Borkar in an unconscious state and rushed them to the hospital. The fire was brought under control by 4:05 pm, preventing further damage to neighbouring flats.

Vinay Patankar, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “The fire started when a diya lit for a deity caused a curtain to catch fire. The flames then triggered an air conditioner compressor explosion, spreading the fire.”

While the exact cause is still under investigation, officials believe the presence of sandalwood and other flammable materials in the flat may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

A resident of the society said, “There was thick smoke inside the flat and the passage. Initially, we thought the entire floor was on fire.”

Former corporator Narayan Lonkar, who was present at the spot, said, “There was panic among residents, but the police and fire department responded swiftly. We called the ambulance and rushed the victims to the hospital.”