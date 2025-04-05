Woman drugged, robbed by close friend; 5.46L worth of jewellery stolen

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly drugging her close friend and stealing gold jewellery worth ₹5.46 lakh from her home in Ambegaon Budruk. The accused was taken into custody by Bharati Vidyapeeth Police and has been remanded to police custody till April 6. According to the police, the two women shared a long-standing friendship that began during their college days in Sadashiv Peth, Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported on March 6 at around 4:00 PM at Nirman Viva Society, Sinhgad College Road Ambegaon in Pune. The accused has been identified as Aishwarya Garad.

Police investigations revealed that the accused had developed a growing interest in share trading and online gaming, which led to financial strain. In a desperate attempt to raise funds, she hatched a plan to rob her friend.

On March 6, around 4 PM, the accused visited the complainant’s home, carrying cold coffee laced with sedatives. Shortly after consuming the beverage, the victim lost consciousness. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused allegedly stole gold ornaments worth ₹5.46 lakh from a cupboard and fled.

The theft went unnoticed for a few days, and the victim, a 31-year-old woman, filed a complaint after realising the jewellery was missing. Following a detailed investigation, police traced the crime back to her friend. The accused hails from Latur, while the complainant is a native of Pune. Before marriage, the victim was undergoing professional training, and the accused was preparing for competitive exams. Their longstanding friendship and frequent home visits helped the accused gain the victim’s trust.

A case has been filed at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station under BNS sections 305,123, and further investigation is underway.