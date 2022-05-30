Woman held for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl from footpath in Pune

PUNE Koregaon Park police on Monday arrested Usha Namdev Chavan (40), a resident of Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district, for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl from a footpath on Dhole Patil road. The incident took place on May 23.

The police traced the kidnapper by referring to a retailer’s name on the handbag, which the woman was carrying at the time of the crime.

Koregaon police team comprising senior inspector Vinayak Vetal, inspector Deepali Bhosale, and assistant inspector Amol Ghodke arrested the accused from her residence in Shrigonda.

The girl’s mother (23), is a balloon seller and had lodged first information (FIR) related to the kidnapping with the police on May 23 stating that an unidentified person kidnapped her daughter from the footpath of Dhole Patil road area.

Ghodke said, “We found that the accused wrapped the girl in a shawl after kidnapping her. The retailer’s name on her bag helped us to trace and arrest her. The retailer has branches at Shrigonda and Kashti in Ahmednagar. The police team went to Shrigonda and conducted a search for the girl. The local informants told the police about her whereabouts after they confirmed that she had brought the girl. She was caught red-handed and the girl was found in her house.”

Further investigation has revealed that the accused Chavan is a beggar and wanted to force the girl into begging.

The girl has been reunited with her family members, said police.