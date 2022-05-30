Woman held for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl from footpath in Pune
PUNE Koregaon Park police on Monday arrested Usha Namdev Chavan (40), a resident of Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district, for allegedly kidnapping a three-year-old girl from a footpath on Dhole Patil road. The incident took place on May 23.
The police traced the kidnapper by referring to a retailer’s name on the handbag, which the woman was carrying at the time of the crime.
Koregaon police team comprising senior inspector Vinayak Vetal, inspector Deepali Bhosale, and assistant inspector Amol Ghodke arrested the accused from her residence in Shrigonda.
The girl’s mother (23), is a balloon seller and had lodged first information (FIR) related to the kidnapping with the police on May 23 stating that an unidentified person kidnapped her daughter from the footpath of Dhole Patil road area.
Ghodke said, “We found that the accused wrapped the girl in a shawl after kidnapping her. The retailer’s name on her bag helped us to trace and arrest her. The retailer has branches at Shrigonda and Kashti in Ahmednagar. The police team went to Shrigonda and conducted a search for the girl. The local informants told the police about her whereabouts after they confirmed that she had brought the girl. She was caught red-handed and the girl was found in her house.”
Further investigation has revealed that the accused Chavan is a beggar and wanted to force the girl into begging.
The girl has been reunited with her family members, said police.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics