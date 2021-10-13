Woman intelligence officer in Pune on training dies by suicide: police

PUNE An intelligence officer of the rank of lieutenant colonel was found dead in her room at the Military Intelligence Training School (MITS) in Pune on Wednesday morning, police officials said.

The deceased, 43, was at MITS for a six-month course and had completed three months of the programme, according to deputy commissioner of police (Zone V), Namrata Patil.

Patil further added that the intelligence officer had filed a divorce petition. “She took the extreme step hanging herself from the ceiling. The matter came to light when the early morning tea provider entered her room and found her dead,” DCP Patil said.

A case of accidental death has been lodged at Wanowrie police station

In a statement issued by the defence spokesperson, Army authorities have said that “An incident of likely suicide by an officer has occurred on the premises of the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune. The officer was undergoing a course in the Military Intelligence Training School and Depot, Pune. A case with the civil police has been registered and the matter is under investigation.”

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com