Woman killed; husband, son injured in highway accident in Pune

PUNE: A woman was killed after a mixer truck rammed into the two-wheeler along Mumbai-Bangalore highway stretch in Hinjewadi on Monday evening. Her husband and 14-year-old son who were travelling with her are also injured.

The deceased woman has been identified as Shakila Kadar Shaikh while the injured have been identified as her husband Kadar Shaikh and son Aman Shaikh. The family of three was riding on a Honda Activa and was headed to Kondhwa when their vehicle was rammed by the truck, according to the police.

The police have arrested the truck driver identified as Prabhu Bhaurao Patil (49) a resident of Santosh Chawl in Thergaon. However, he was released on bail by a local court on Tuesday.

A case under Sections 279, 338, 304(a) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 132(1)(c), 184, and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station. Police sub-inspector Chaya Borkar of Hinjewadi police station is investigating the case.

Pavement dweller killed in road accident

An unidentified pavement dweller was killed in a hit-and-run case near Navale bridge in Pune on Monday afternoon. The identity of the victim as well as the accused vehicle driver remains unknown. However, his body was found near a private hospital located in the vicinity of the bridge at around 1:30pm. A case for causing death due to negligence has been registered at Sinhgad road police station, said police officials.

