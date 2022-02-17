Woman, mother, 4 others arrested for killing husband; man found in drainage

PUNE: A woman, her mother, and five others were arrested for killing her husband and disposing his body in a drainage line.

The arrested were identified as Jyoti Gorkhe, Soni Umesh Jerge, Ramvijay Mahato, Akshay Londhe, Sahil Sanjay Panchrash and Ravi Rathod.

The police first arrested four of the six accused and upon interrogation found that they killed the man in Dongargaon Nighoj area of Khed and dumped his body in a drainage line in Mahadevnagar area of Chikhali. The body was fished out from the drainage, and stones and weapons used for the murder from Dongarwadi.

“The mother of the woman, Soni, was physically involved with Rathod and Londhe. The deceased learned about the affairs and did not like it. Rathod suggested that Londhe was in love with her and will listen to whatever she says and therefore she should make use of him and kill the son-in-law,” said senior inspector Varsharani Patil of Dehuroad police station.

The two women dropped him on January 20 near Dehugaon as he had planned to travel to Chalisgaon. From the place where they dropped him, the men picked him up and took him to Dongarwadi where they killed him and later disposed his body in Chikhali, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302, 120(b), 201, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehuroad police station.