Woman passenger robbed after being offered biscuits laced with sedatives

The Khadki police on Tuesday launched a man hunt for an unidentified co-passenger of a 52-year-old woman, who was returning to Pune from Ahmednagar by bus. The co-passenger gave the woman biscuits laced with sedatives and robbed her of her gold chain estimated to be worth ₹1.50 lakh, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Khadki police station incharge Datta Chavan , the woman, a housewife, is a resident of Vishrantwadi. She had travelled to Ahmednagar to visit her relatives. While returning to Pune by bus on Sunday, she met the accused who was seated next to her.

The woman purchased fritters (bhajiyas) when the bus halted at Shirur, and shared it with her fellow passenger (accused). He, in return offered her biscuits. After eating the biscuits, the woman fell unconscious, said police officials.

The victim was hospitalised on Sunday, and the FIR was filed on Monday, said police.

“The woman’s daughter came to pick her up at Wakdewadi. The daughter tried to make several calls to her mother when she arrived. The bus conductor answered the call and informed her daughter that the woman was unconscious. The family moved her to the military hospital for further treatment ,” Chavan told HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 (theft) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison)