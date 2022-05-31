Woman passenger robbed after being offered biscuits laced with sedatives
The Khadki police on Tuesday launched a man hunt for an unidentified co-passenger of a 52-year-old woman, who was returning to Pune from Ahmednagar by bus. The co-passenger gave the woman biscuits laced with sedatives and robbed her of her gold chain estimated to be worth ₹1.50 lakh, said police.
According to Khadki police station incharge Datta Chavan , the woman, a housewife, is a resident of Vishrantwadi. She had travelled to Ahmednagar to visit her relatives. While returning to Pune by bus on Sunday, she met the accused who was seated next to her.
The woman purchased fritters (bhajiyas) when the bus halted at Shirur, and shared it with her fellow passenger (accused). He, in return offered her biscuits. After eating the biscuits, the woman fell unconscious, said police officials.
The victim was hospitalised on Sunday, and the FIR was filed on Monday, said police.
“The woman’s daughter came to pick her up at Wakdewadi. The daughter tried to make several calls to her mother when she arrived. The bus conductor answered the call and informed her daughter that the woman was unconscious. The family moved her to the military hospital for further treatment ,” Chavan told HT.
The police have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 379 (theft) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison)
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics