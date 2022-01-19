Woman refuses to break 22-hr journey after giving birth on train at Loni station

PUNE A 25-year-old woman gave birth to a baby in a train coach on the morning of Tuesday, January 18, at Loni railway station.

The incident happened on the CST Mumbai – Chennai (train no. 22157) special express train, which stopped at the Loni railway station in Pune division at around 2am on Tuesday.

After the birth of the baby, the woman along with her family members continued on the 22-hout journey to Chennai, refusing to disembark and go to hospital.

“A medical team was kept ready at Loni railway station to take the woman to a nearby hospital, but before they would reach the station the normal delivery of a baby girl happened inside the train,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

The pregnant woman was traveling along with her husband and sister from Mumbai to Perambur railway station in Chennai. They were traveling in sleeper coach of S8 coach no. when the incident happened.

“As the woman started having pain in the stomach she immediately informed her husband and they rushed to the train staff for help,” said Jhawar.

On board ticket checker Shailesh Kumar informed to the control room and a team of doctors and medical staff along with an ambulance was rushed to Loni station before the train’s arrival.

“Doctors checked both the woman and baby and provided them necessary medications in the train itself. The woman and her family insisted on traveling further in the same train and gave a written undertaking to the Railways, who had no choice but to let them do so,” added Jhawar.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe said, “There are many such incidents of deliveries happened in running trains, cars or buses in the past. And if the delivery was normal and woman’s consent was given to travel further after a medical checkup no one can stop them. At the same time we should consider the current weather conditions, and more importantly health of the baby. It would have been better if baby and woman didn’t travel further.”

