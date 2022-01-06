Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review

Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Maharashtra Women commission president Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation to take review of various women related issues.

Chakankar took the review of various committees which have been formed to address working women’s complaint. She said , “It is mandatory to have committees in each office for addressing the harassment complaints at working places. PMC has already formed such committees.”

Chakankar also took the review of public toilets for women in the city. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and all the officers were present for the meeting.

