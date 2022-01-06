Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review

PUNE Maharashtra Women commission president Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation to take review of various women related issues.

Chakankar took the review of various committees which have been formed to address working women’s complaint. She said , “It is mandatory to have committees in each office for addressing the harassment complaints at working places. PMC has already formed such committees.”

Chakankar also took the review of public toilets for women in the city. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and all the officers were present for the meeting.