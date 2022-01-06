Home / Cities / Pune News / Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review
pune news

Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review

Maharashtra Women commission president Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation
Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review (HT PHOTO)
Women’s panel chief visited PMC to take review (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 11:19 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Maharashtra Women commission president Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday visited the Pune Municipal Corporation to take review of various women related issues.

Chakankar took the review of various committees which have been formed to address working women’s complaint. She said , “It is mandatory to have committees in each office for addressing the harassment complaints at working places. PMC has already formed such committees.”

Chakankar also took the review of public toilets for women in the city. Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar and all the officers were present for the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out