Work on Pune Metro line 3 picks up pace

PUNE According to officials, work on Pune Metro line 3, Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has gained momentum. Till Thursday, barricading work of 10,549 square metres was completed, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officials said the construction of pillars at University road and Hinjewadi has also started.

These pillars are being constructed in front of E-Square on Pune university road and in front of Hotel Vivanta at Hinjewadi. A total of 10 pillars have been completed and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL) intends to increase this number in the next few days. These pillars are being erected for actual bridge construction. In addition, the total number of pile caps for pillars, including the pile caps to be made for the station, is now 41.

The work of shifting high tension lines at Hinjewadi is also in full swing. At present, the shifting work of 8.25 km of lines has been completed and now the last 450 metres of line shifting work is left. As a result, work on Metro line 3 on Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has started at a significant pace in various parts of the country. Shifting high voltage power lines is one of the important complementary tasks for this work.

The Pune Metro line 3 is a 23 km elevated Metro rail project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi to the central business district of Shivajinagar.

It is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) project awarded by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to a consortium consisting of Tata Group’s TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (TUTPL) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH.

The project would be developed and operated on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis by a special purpose vehicle (SPV), PITCMRL for a concession period of 35 years including the construction period.

Work in progress at Metro line 3

(Figures as of May 26)

Barricading - 10,549 sq m

Road widening - 3,044 sq m

Pile cap - 41

Piling – 595