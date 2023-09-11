Work on Sun City-Karve Nagar Bridge still to start despite 50% land acquired for project

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has acquired more than 50% of the land required for the proposed Sun City-Karve Nagar bridge on the Mutha river, it has not yet started work on the project.

Riverside road where PMC will build another bridge across Mutha river between Sun City Road to Dudhane Lawns at Karve Nagar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The proposed bridge aims to ease traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road between Kothrud and Karve Nagar, and a budget of ₹37 crores has been allocated for the same. Having initiated land acquisition for the proposed bridge six months’ ago, the PMC has acquired more than 50% of the land required for the project. Still, work on the project has not yet started. When completed, the bridge will be 350 metres in length and 30 metres in width (including the connecting roads); it is expected to be completed in two years.

Abhijit Ambekar, executive engineer of the PMC Projects’ Department, said, “We had initiated the tendering process for the bridge. The tender was awarded after passing a proposal in the standing committee in the month of May. Unfortunately, the company initially awarded the contract went bankrupt, necessitating a retendering process. Now, the tender has been awarded to Patel Construction. However, six months have gone in the retendering and other processes.”

“We got land on both sides of the Mutha river. The road is 34 metres’ wide at the Karve Nagar side while it is 20 metres’ wide at the Sun City (Sinhagad Road) side. At present, we cannot start work on the river bed. We will have to take permission from the Khadakwasla Irrigation Division of the water resources’ department. However, we will soon start work on the approach road. The work has been delayed due to the retendering process,” Ambekar said.

Rajendra Thorat, executive engineer of the Land Acquisition Department of the PMC, said, “We have taken land with settlement. Most of the landowners have handed over their land to the PMC. We got a good and prompt response from the landowners.”

Prasana Padhye, who stays at Sun City, said, “As the Sinhagad Road flyover work is underway, we are facing huge traffic jams on the main road. There is no alternative road to go to the main city or Vadgaon Dhayari. Presently, we have to use the main Sinhagad Road which is always congested. After completion of the bridge, we will get an alternative to reach the city through the Karve Nagar area. We are awaiting completion of the bridge but we haven’t seen any progress on it.”

A few days ago, Kothrud MLA and guardian minister of Pune district, Chandrakant Patil, had met municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar about work on the bridge. He had urged the commissioner to start the work on the bridge as early as possible.

