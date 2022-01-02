Worker vandalises construction company equipment over unpaid salary in Pune

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a worker of a company for vandalising equipment, as the company did not pay his salary for the past two months.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Sarvankumar Satyanarayan Shah, 44, an employee of the company.

Between the New Year’s eve and morning of January 1, the accused man came to the company property in Moshi, Pune and vandalised equipment. The damaged equipment includes seven dumpers, three mixers, one spray bowser, two tempo, and one generator van. The accused man, who is on the run from the police, tried to set afire the equipment and broke glasses of some of the vehicles using stones.

A case under Sections 435 and 427 of Indian Penal Code was registered at MIDC Bhosari police station.