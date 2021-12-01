Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World Aids Day: Covid-19 hits testing in Pune; 56K tests in 2021, so far
World Aids Day: Covid-19 hits testing in Pune; 56K tests in 2021, so far

In the past two years testing for the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids) has drastically fallen in Pune to almost half the number of tests conducted before Covid-19
In the past two years testing for the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids) has drastically fallen in Pune to almost half the number of tests conducted before Covid-19.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 12:42 AM IST
BySteffy Thevar

PUNE In the past two years testing for the Acquired immune deficiency syndrome (Aids) has drastically fallen in the city to almost half the number of tests conducted before Covid-19. Every year, December 1 is marked as World Aids day. Between January-December 2019, the city saw 100,000 tests, of which 1,768 tested positive for the infection. In 2021 between January and October the city saw 56,000 tests of which 933 tested positive for the infection.

The Covid-19 lockdown and the pandemic has been affected testing and counseling done by the PMC with regards to prevention of Aids.

Dr Suryankant Deokar, PMC’s health officer who is in charge of the National Aids prevention programme in the city said, “The pandemic has definitely hit testing with regards to Aids since the machinery was involved with Covid-19 work. We have mandatory Aids checkups for part of the antenatal care programmes under which all pregnant women are tested, in addition to this through our OPD’s the counsellors and doctors inspect patients and then recommend them for an HIV test. We also conduct campaigns at the red-light areas and also among teenage children, boys and girls. If parents test positive, we test the children as well.”

Following World Aids Day, the civic body will conduct a one-week IEC programme. Deokar added, “We will inform people and conduct massive IEC campaigns through competitions and rangolis and even counselling for all those who come to the hospitals regarding the way Aids is spread and how it could be prevented. In the current year alone 933 new Aids cases have been reported, of which 491 are men, 361 women, nine children, six of third gender, 27 pregnant women and 39 in private hospitals.

