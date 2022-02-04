World Cancer Day: How Covid-19 disrupted the other pandemic!

PUNE: While the Covid-19 pandemic has brought the world to its knees over the past two years with the global health infrastructure struggling to cope with it, it has dwarfed that other big pandemic – Cancer – which remained ignored and was even disrupted in terms of basic access to treatment and diagnosis.

City doctors and patients recall how coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown affected preliminary diagnosis and in some cases, even follow-up treatment of Cancer. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), while Cancer is the leading cause of deaths in the world, all cancers can be treated and many can even be prevented or cured if diagnosed early.

In the past two years, patients coming to the city from faraway places have faced a lot of difficulty accessing treatment amidst the pandemic and lockdown.

Darshana Parekh, 52, said, “I was diagnosed with cancer in May 2021. It started with breast cancer but by the time I got diagnosed with the disease, it had already reached my bones. The beginning two to three months were very bad, especially the first month as Cancer itself is a very scary disease. When my radiotherapy started, I had the worst side effects due to radiation. I fell extremely sick and had to be admitted to the hospital for seven days. Although we had taken a private room in Sahyadri hospital, we were so scared to be around nurses and doctors that we tried to avoid any contact with healthcare workers as much as possible. Eventually however, we needed them to take care of me as I was very sick.”

“During the entire time I travelled to the hospital, we had to be very careful as getting infected with Covid-19 would have affected my treatment. With chemotherapy, my body became weak and Covid would have worsened my health so my family was always cautious, even while meeting friends and relatives. I am doing better now and my biggest support has always been my family. I try to remain positive and to be strong for my family,” Parekh said.

Another cancer survivor, Sadhana Tekade, 57, who also fought Covid-19 while undergoing treatment in a city hospital, said, “I was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2021. Although I have been staying in Delhi since the past 30 years, I had to travel to Pune for my treatment as I did not have a very good experience in Delhi hospitals during that time. When I was diagnosed with Cancer last year, Covid-19 was at its peak so I was scared to visit hospitals in Delhi. Hence, I consulted my niece who is a doctor and she recommended I visit her in Pune.”

“She started with my treatment here, but the major problem was the waiting hours for consultation. During Covid, we had to wait for hours some times as all doctors were taking precautions. But visiting the hospital led to me falling prey to Covid-19. Although it was minor, we were scared as it hampered my treatment for some days. I am getting better now. I am just left with two to three radiation sessions. Also thankfully, I had recently got my health policy upgraded which covered my treatment cost else I would have been in trouble,” Tekade said.

Dr Shona Nag, director, Oncology, Sahyadri hospitals, said, “Due to the pandemic, patients who had completed their cancer treatment found it very difficult to visit the hospital for follow-ups, given that they were living in remote areas about 100 to 200 km away from the hospital. Hence, they visited after six months or a year which impacted their diagnosis. As a policy, it is a must for every patient to have an antigen test before chemotherapy and as over 10% patients tested positive for Covid, it further delayed their treatment and surgeries. But more importantly, a lot of patients with breast cancer were sitting at home with lumps in their body knowing that they need treatment, but were afraid to visit the doctor due to the fear of Covid. By the time they approached us, the Cancer had metastasised and the scope for a cure was lost.”

“Covid-19 led to late diagnosis and that is the biggest problem that people have faced and we are still struggling with this issue. In addition to the treatment challenges, lot of Cancer patients had to go through a financial crunch given the expensive treatment and considering that many of them had lost their jobs or had to take a pay cut, this further added to their hardships. Although we have been trying to help as many patients as we can through NGOs and crowd-funding platforms, financial issues do persist for Cancer patients. The government also has policies in place to help patients holding yellow or orange ration cards,” Dr Nag said.

A survey screened 4,000 samples from Pune and found that women are much more vulnerable than men to cancer. The survey found that 10% of the women who were tested were in the borderline range meaning that they required regular follow-ups for the conditions detected (breast and cervical cancer). The abnormal percentage for women was about 11% and they required treatment and proper medical/surgical management for the same. Two per cent of the women however were suspected of malignancy/Cancer and required urgent further investigation including biopsies and consultations with specialists to manage their condition. As regards the men, only 1% were in the borderline category mainly for prostate specific antigen for prostate cancer and 1% had abnormal PSA level which is a Cancer marker for prostate cancer. This required them to go for further management and follow-ups depending upon the detected abnormality.

Dr Sweta Lunkad, consultant haemato-oncologist and bone marrow transplant physician, Apollo Spectra Pune, said, “We are facing a Cancer pandemic. Reportedly, there are 2.25 million people living with Cancer. Every year, 1,157,294 lakh patients are newly diagnosed with Cancer. Checking for Cancer in people who have no symptoms is known as screening. Several screening tests detect Cancer early and reduce mortality and morbidity rates. Though Cancer is frightening, several types of Cancer including lung, breast, and cervical Cancer are treatable. The risk factors for Cancer include ageing, tobacco, sun exposure, radiation exposure, chemicals, a family history of Cancer, alcohol, poor diet, lack of physical activity, or being overweight. It is the need of the hour for each and every individual to speak to their doctors and schedule screening appointments. People should be encouraged to go for regular health check-ups and screenings to keep Cancer at bay. Along with this, it is also essential to stick to a well-balanced diet, exercise daily, avoid smoking, alcohol, exposure to the harsh sun, exposure to chemicals, and maintain an optimum weight.”

