World Environment Day: Tree man Warghade plants 21,000 saplings to turn barren land green
pune news

World Environment Day: Tree man Warghade plants 21,000 saplings to turn barren land green

It took Chandrakant Warghade more than four years to turn a barren land of mountain into lush greenery with the plantation of thousands of trees
By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:55 PM IST


It took Chandrakant Warghade more than four years to turn a barren land of mountain into lush greenery with the plantation of thousands of trees.

On the occasion of the World Environment Day on June 5, Warghade famously known as ‘tree man’ will be planting 200 more trees. In what is an inspiration to many, Warghade has planted over 21,000 trees at the Bakori village where an open land of around 200 acres in the ‘Gayran’ area (reserved for cows and cattle for eating grass) since 2017.

“My birthday comes on March 22 and in the year 2017, I wanted to do something for the nature, so I decided to plant trees at this open mountain area. Initially, I planted 10 trees on my birthday, since then I started planting more and more trees on the hills. Looking at the plantation, local residents, school children and people working around joined the movement. We altogether have planted more than 21,000 trees till now,” said Warghade.

48-year-old Warghade is a businessman and out of passion is doing this social work to preserve the environment. To give daily water to the planted trees, he himself spends money from the pocket and through water tanker plants are given water. Almost all the trees planted by him have grown well into huge trees.

“We have planted various kinds of trees like banyan, tamarind, peepal tree, pomogranate, chikku, guava, sheesham, lemon and neem trees on the hills. Also, to do daily watering to these trees, we have dug up a small pond one part and the water tanker release water into and then we give water to all trees through pipes. Our aim is to plant 5 lakh trees on this hill, and we are going to achieve it in the next few years,” added Warghade.

Appreciating his work, Kiran Gandhi a resident of Wagholi area said, “I have also participated in this noble cause of tree plantation started by Warghade and his family, we society members celebrate birthdays by planting tree at the hill. Through this cause, we are able to give back something our mother nature.”

