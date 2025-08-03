Yavat violence: 16 arrested; 5 FIRs filed, over 600 booked

The Pune Rural Police have registered five FIRs and arrested 16 individuals in connection with the recent violence in Yavat, which was triggered by an objectionable social media post that led to communal tension and clashes. ecurity personnel keep vigil after two groups clashed over an alleged objectionable post on Friday, at Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil, Saturday. (PTI)

According to police officials, five FIRs have been filed at the Yavat police station, including one against the person who allegedly posted the objectionable content. Over 600 people have been booked, most of them unidentified. Of these, 15 accused were identified and arrested on Saturday.

All 16 accused named in two of the FIRs were produced before the Daund court on Saturday. The court remanded 15 of them in police custody till Wednesday, while the person arrested for sharing the offensive post was sent to police custody till Tuesday. The charges include rioting, unlawful assembly, and destruction of public property.

Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill told reporters, “Prima facie, there appears to be no conspiracy. However, we are thoroughly investigating the case to conclude. So far, five FIRs have been registered, and the probe is ongoing.”

Following the violence, the situation in Yavat was tense with shops and other commercial establishments closed as locals observed a bandh on Saturday. The schools and transport were also affected partially.

In view of the situation, authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under Sections 144 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which will remain in effect until further notice. Drones have also been deployed to monitor the area and maintain law and order.

Advocates Popat Phulari and Ashish Mahajan, representing 15 of the accused, argued in court that their clients were farmers who had come to Yavat to sell produce at the weekly market and were wrongfully detained. “The accused were not involved in the violence and were unnecessarily arrested by the police,” Mahajan said.

Tensions erupted in Yavat, located in Pune’s Daund tehsil, on Friday after a youth allegedly posted derogatory content about a particular community on social media. The post spread rapidly, drawing large crowds and sparking confrontations that escalated into violence. In the ensuing chaos, stone pelting was reported, motorcycles were torched, and a bakery was vandalised.

Police used tear gas and a mild lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Several teams were deployed to restore order.

The youth who allegedly posted the inflammatory content has been detained, and police said the process of registering a case against him is underway.

According to officials, the mob targeted vehicles, houses, and religious places—particularly in the Sahakarnagar, Pune Station Road, and Indiranagar areas. The house of the accused was also set ablaze.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Pune on Friday, said, “An individual posted an objectionable message on social media, which triggered communal unrest. Police had to use mild force, but the situation is now under control.”

Fadnavis condemned the incident and warned of strict action. “Some people are deliberately trying to provoke communal discord through such posts. The police will take stern action against them. No one has the right to insult any religion or its followers,” he said.

A case has been registered at Yavat police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 49, 109, 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), 190, 194(2), 196, 298, 299, 326(F), 326(G), 115(2), 352, 351(2), 351(3), 126(2), 324(4), 324(5), 324(6), 353, 118(1), and 125, along with other relevant provisions.