Home / Cities / Pune News / Yerawada Central prison commences skilled training program for inmates
pune news

Yerawada Central prison commences skilled training program for inmates

The training program is being conducted through Bank of Maharashtra-Mahabank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (MRSETI) for around 100 inmates
The Yerawada Central prison, Pune has commenced a skilled training program for inmates with a focus towards their rehabilitation and social inclusion. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Yerawada Central prison, Pune has commenced a skilled training program for inmates with a focus towards their rehabilitation and social inclusion.

The training program is being conducted through Bank of Maharashtra-Mahabank Rural Self Employment Training Institute (MRSETI) for around 100 inmates in three specific categories which includes poultry training, home appliance repair and service, mobile repair, papad making, pickle and masala manufacturing. The training programme also includes women inmates and is for ten days each.

According to prison officials, the inmates selected for the said training program are scheduled to be freed in near future.

While addressing the inauguration program Atulchandra Kulkarni, additional director general of police, (prison) Maharashtra, said “MRSET has taken a big leap by reaching out to organise this training program for the inmates. The programs are devised in a simple yet effective manner to help inmates start a new life after being released.”

The inmates shall also be given with training certificates from MRSETI.

