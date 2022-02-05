Yerawada slab collapse: Four accused remanded to police custody till Feb 15

PUNE A Pune court Saturday remanded four persons arrested in connection with the slab collapse case at BlueGrass Business Park site near Shastrinagar in Yerawada on Thursday night, in which five labourers were killed. They will be remanded in police custody till February 15, said officials.

Five labourers from Bihar were killed and as many injured after a net of steel bars meant for building a slab at the basement level collapsed at a construction site in Yerawada late on Thursday night.

Yerawada police station in charge Yunus Shaikh said, “The accused were produced before the court and remanded in police custody till February 15. We will now examine the role of each accused based on the report of the technical probe committee. The remand of the accused was sought on grounds that they had shown negligence in their duty at the construction site.”

The accused have been identified as security engineer Imtiyaz Abdul Barkat Ansari (38), a resident of Maharashtra housing board society in Yerawada and native of Bihar, site supervisor Mohammad Sharif Habibul Raheman Alam (35), resident of labour camp of Wadia Stud Farm in Kalyaninagar and native of Bihar, site engineer Vijay Eknath Dhakode (25), resident of Shikrapur, and site manager Mujif Khan (45), resident of Maharashtra housing board society in Yerawada and native of Mumbra in Mumbai.

According to the FIR, Bluegrass Business Park’s construction contractor Ahluwalia Contractor Private Limited’s Mohan Achalkar along with several other unnamed staff of the firm, MCPL’s labour supervisor identified as Sharif, and CNW’s supervisor Satish have been booked by police under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (endangering human life by acting negligently), 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Pune Municipal Corporation has constituted a high-level 10-member technical committee headed by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh to investigate the slab collapse incident .Besides collector Deshmukh, DCP (Zone IV) Rohidas Pawar, assistant director (Urban Planning )Abhijit Ketkar, PWD executive engineer Atul Chavan, PMC fire chief Sunil Gilbile, social welfare department deputy commissioner Abhay Gite, structural engineer Dhairyasheel Khaire Patil, architect Sandeep Bawdekar, Credai representative Sanjay Deshpande, and PMC engineer Sudhir Kadam are members of the committee.

