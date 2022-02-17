Yerawada slab collapse prelim report: Lapses related to execution and planning

Pune: Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh has submitted a preliminary report to the divisional commissioner and PMC commissioner in connection with the collapse of slab structure at Yerawada’s Shastrinagar Bluegrass Business Park’s construction site that claimed five labourers and injured four others on the night of February 4.

Deshmukh said, “I have submitted the preliminary report to the divisional commissioner and PMC commissioner two days ago. We have sought ten more days to give the final report. Prima facie there have been lapses related to execution and planning which led to the tragedy.”

Despite repeated attempts, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar could not be reached for comments.

After a day of the incident, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commissioner appointed a 10-member committee under the district collector to probe into the case. Kumar stated that prima facie it looked that there was a failure in the foundation raft for the construction work.

According to the Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) 2020, there is a provision to set up an enquiry committee. The Yerawada police had booked Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd’s Mohan Achalkar, development manager Ananta Landwise, labour supervisor Shari, safety supervisor Satish both of whom only go by one name. The police later arrested four persons identified as Imtiaz Abul Barkat Ansari (38), Nurmohammad Sharif Habibul Rehman Alam (35), Vijay Eknath Dhaktonde (25) and Majid Alisa Khan (45) in connection with the case.

All the four were employed at the Bluegrass Business Park, where the collapse of a construction slab on Thursday night left five construction workers dead at the site. Based on a complaint from a labourer, Mohammad Nahid (21), a native of Katihar district in Bihar, an FIR has been registered for offences under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (endangering human life by acting negligently), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased were identified as Sohail Mohammad (22), Mohammad Samar (30), Mobid Alam (40), Takaj Alam (40), and Majrum Hussain (35), all natives of Katihar district in Bihar, while the injured labourers are Mohammad Alam, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Fayim, Mohammad Kurban, Mohammad Rafiq Alam and Mohammad Sahil.

Probe committee

The Pune Municipal Corporation had constituted a high-level 10-member technical committee headed by district collector Rajesh Deshmukh to investigate the slab collapse incident .Besides collector Deshmukh, DCP (Zone IV) Rohidas Pawar, assistant director (urban planning) Abhijit Ketkar, PWD executive engineer Atul Chavan, PMC fire chief Sunil Gilbile, social welfare department deputy commissioner Abhay Gite, structural engineer Dhairyasheel Khaire Patil, architect Sandeep Bawdekar, Credai representative Sanjay Deshpande, and PMC engineer Sudhir Kadam are members of the committee.