Younger Covid recoveries complain of “brain fog’’; Pune docs advise counselling

Pune: City neurologists are seeing many young people who have recovered from Covid complain of memory impairment, cognitive functions affected and mental fatigue. These symptoms have been identified as “brain fog” and are more reported among those with ‘white collar’ jobs and whose work is highly dependent on cognitive skills. A recent study published in an international health journal stated that “brain fog” as described by patients could be a potential long term Covid impact which may last for months. However, city neurologists attending to such patients say that it could be treated with placebo nutritional medications and counselling.

According to the study by a research team from the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), “brain fog” could be due to the virus’ effect on the spinal fluid. Brain fog is an umbrella term used to describe multiple cognitive issues especially among the Covid-recovered patients.

Dr Lomesh Bhriud, city-based neurologist, said, “I am still getting patients who have recovered from the second Covid wave. I mostly get patients aged between 30-40 years of age who have not had any comorbidity. The most common symptoms are mental disturbances, low mood for about a month. The treatment includes mostly supplementary placebo medicines and counselling for a couple of weeks.”

Dr Rahul Kulkarni, another neurologist, said, “The most common complaints that we get from patients are confusion, memory impairment, memory loss, difficulty to concentrate and other compromised cognitive functions. However, it is also important to note that it could not just be the virus, but multiple variables that are leading to this “brain fog”. The trauma of Covid or the mental stress could also be a cause for this. In the second wave, we saw many patients complaining of this, however, in the third wave these numbers have gone down because the fear is not as much as it was before and also the admission rate has gone down. This condition can be treated through counselling and there are no specific medications for the treatment. We are mostly getting complaints from patients aged between 30-40 years of age.”

Dr Nilesh Palasdeokar said the most initial symptoms were headache, dizziness, mood swings, memory issues within 2-3 weeks since the quarantine was over. He said, “The most common factor among all the patients who complain of “brain fog” are mostly those with ‘white collar’ jobs at executive positions. The patients’ complaint that we get is that the they are unable to perform the same level of cognitive functions as earlier. They face lack of concentration, high irritability and are unable to work as efficiently as before. The initial symptoms are forgetting things, taking longer time to do things, lack of same competency. However, it is important to remember that these symptoms are temporary and with the right counselling, the patient can recover completely.”

Dr Shripad Pujari, neurologist at a private city hospital who himself is suffering from “brain fog” said, “Despite being a doctor, I myself am suffering from “brain fog” and It took a few months to recover completely. While physical fatigue is well documented in ailments like dengue, swine, chikungunya; mental fatigue could be exclusively attributed to Covid. However, more study is needed to understand this. It could be at the neurological level to understand to connect between the group and the cognitive abilities of human being.”