Your space: Accept the change, be the change and ride the trend

Autorickshaws should improve service

According to me, travelling by a cab is a safe option rather than travelling via an autorickshaw as it provides a better service. Instead of going on a strike, autorickshaw unions should think of ways to improve their service. Private cabs came into existence a few years ago, but it was an autorickshaw which was initially the second option after PMPML bus for the mode of transport for public. Auto drivers often misbehave and charge inappropriate fares, which then gave a rise in the use of app-based cabs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Bharati Panchal

Bike taxis should operate with yellow number plate

In my view, if as per law, bikes have yellow number plate like cabs, then they can operate. However, apps like rapido are using a private vehicle which is illegal and the drivers cannot be trusted in terms of safety and security. For a private taxi, they have a speed limit, which is not applicable on private vehicles, thus putting a passenger at risk.

-Shankar Warriar

A general trend

I think this is more like a general trend, when Ola and Uber started there were similar protests and strike by taxi drivers. Opening up the sector is good for both competitors to be efficient and customers to have better option.While one may argue what are the safety measures for two-wheeler, it’s the same with autorickshaws as they too don’t have any safety measures too. Secondly, internationally, two- wheelers have been accepted well, with the likes of Grab in south east Asia which is doing very well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Rohan Wahane

Bike taxis may eliminate autorickshaws

Yes! The strike by autorickshaw unions over the running of two-wheeler taxis is justified. The app-based taxi aggregators have alreadt hindered the autoricksaw rides, by allowing the two- wheeler taxis to operate. If this goes on, then the normal autorickshaw rides may terminate, this would make the matter even worse for the rickshaw drivers.

-Namita Jagtap

Everyone has a right to do business

I don’t think that the strike is justified as each individual has the right to start a business. Yes, it is affecting some autorickshaw owners, but they can be dealt with some other solutions.

-Ameya Thopte

Auto drivers often behave rude

In Pune City we have an increasing number of bachelors for education and job purpose. From their point of view, two-wheeler taxi is convenient and a reasonable option. Also, it saves time in the traffic. In Pune, the autorickshaw drivers are rude and sometimes also refuse to ferry a passenger as per their convenience. As it is pure city is known for the number of two-wheelers. On an average, every family has atleast one two-wheeler.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Rahul S.Upadhye

Refusal to ferry passengers is a big worry

I think Ola, Uber cabs are working 24X7with seamless service. They are ready to travel any, short or long distance, however, auto drivers in Pune, often refuse to ferry passengers based to the travel distance. Hence, people prefer cabs over rickshaws. I think the association of auto-rickshaw should plan on upgrading instead of agitation. Yes, of course the illegal aggregators should be heavily fined, but this doesn’t prove that autorickshaw unions are always right.

-Abhijeet Jadhav

Autorickshaws need to change and adapt

There are two things we need to consider here, the first is the convenience of the end user and the second is government intervention for laying guidelines for these two-wheeler taxis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I have been a frequent user of Ola and Uber. I must tell you that they are the most convenient option 99% of the time. Everyone has faced issues with them regarding high fares, drivers taking long routes, drivers demanding cash etc. But people still use these cabs. On the contrary, autorickshaw drivers do not always offer that convenience. I am sure no auto will be available in most parts of the city in the wee hours of morning or late night when people have to travel to the airport or railway station. Are the auto drivers open to offer that convenience? If the answer is yes, they should not have protested against this.

The second factor is government regulation. The Maharashtra government needs to come up with standard rates for these app-based taxis. The Delhi government has implemented it and I am sure the same can be done here. Once that is laid down, most of the issues will be taken care of.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The whole point of existence of two-wheeler taxis is tied up with the above two points as well. This is an ecosystem where one needs to respond to changes happening around or perish. If autorickshaws don’t change and adapt to this new system, they are the ones who are going to be at loss. Their strike will last for 4-5 days. At the end of those 4-5 days, they will have to face the question of feeding their own families. Will they still continue to strike? So better, accept the change, be the change and ride the trend.

-Aditya Gund

Bike taxis are hassle-free

As a regular autorickshaw commuter, I don’t think the strike is justified. I am aware how autorickshaw drivers refuse to ply if we want to go short distances, they will say that they want to go far, or if it is too far, they will come up with rates which could be more than a bus fare to other cities. On the other hand, two-wheeler taxis are much cheaper and they take one to places hassle-free.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Zeba Sayed