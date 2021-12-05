Your Space: Authorities should step up prevention measures to deal with Omicron threat

We all witnessed devastation caused by the second wave, many were infected, some succumbed to it and some outlived the tragedy. In view of the new variant, we do not want to relive the second Covid wave nightmare and the government should take steps to contain its spread, say readers.

Preventive measures should be in place

As the threat of the Omicron variant looms, it is necessary to contain its spread. The government should have preventive measures in place and not cause panic by imposing lockdowns. After numerous lockdowns, businesses have resumed and are started to get back on track, if the spread is contained, a lockdown can be avoided. Along with preventive measures, vaccination of all beneficiaries is also essential. With the government on alert, they should be well prepared for all challenges. Sudden change in the rules create panic. Sudden changes in the guidelines cannot be fulfilled immediately. The government should intimate 4-5 days in advance so that people can be prepared. There should be consistency in the rules and proper coordination between government agencies.

Bhoovnesh Kakani

Increase testing, follow Covid-19 protocols

After handling two Covid waves, it is expected that authorities would know what to do and how to handle this challenge appropriately. Testing should be increased and those who are not vaccinated yet should be encouraged to take the jab.

All stakeholders in the various industries should be asked to exercise utmost care, follow all Covid-19 protocols and educate others on Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Now that new Covid variant Omicron has entered Maharashtra, hopefully our authorities will take proper care by strictly following appropriate protocols. They should start surveillance at all public places such as markets, malls, mandis. Many people have stopped observing it.

Aamar Joshi

We need a pragmatic approach

It is a little early to predict the exact course of how this variant will impact us. Businesses are watching closely as already the global business eco system is stressed. Container rates are at an all-time high, fuel costs have been high, input cost inflation has never been higher. Further disruptions by this variant will have tougher pressures on all.

Also, the global and domestic travel restrictions and testing protocols will hamper business travel; that had just started to open. Overall, we need a pragmatic approach from global leaders towards handling this crisis. Sudden changes and prohibitive rules will not solve problems. Politics and optics should not outweigh businesses and sustainability.

Indraneel Chitale

Mask up, wash hands and sanitise

Authorities should follow the pragmatic and sustainable ways instead of rushing to show that they are doing something. Also, responsibilities lie with people as well. Now, no new suggestions are being made. Wear mask, wash hands, avoid crowding, follow Covid protocols if tested positive are the basic norms which we have been told again and again. But somehow, we are not paying attention to that and not following these rules. Fines and penalties have their limitations. They won’t work every time. People should follow this on their level for the safety of their family. Now if you go to public places like malls or parks, hardly anyone wears mask or even carries sanitiser. Seems like we have left washing hands frequently and not touching the surfaces behind us. So, we should not wait for the virus to ravage us again to start following the protocols. If we do it now, then probably the worst can be averted.

Kamal Jagtap

Remain cautious and proactive

Variants of coronavirus will keep coming. We don’t need to panic but remain cautious and proactive. We can protect ourselves from variants if we’re fully vaccinated and observe Covid-appropriate behaviour. But unfortunately, this is not happening. Everyone seems to have forgotten about the virus. If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is that we cannot fight and win the war against this virus with half-measures and half- drafted policies. If authorities are not willing to do that, then there’s no point in having restrictions. Also, people who are spreading misinformation about the ineffectiveness of vaccines should be tapped and prohibited from doing so.

Pooja Joshi

Improve border surveillance and vaccination

We have already suffered during the last two waves on every be it finance, health or loss of lives. It is evident that this virus is not going anywhere. We will have to keep fighting it with proper measures. It is a collaborative fight against the common enemy in which citizens and authorities should come together. Experts have said that vigilance, genome sequencing, improving border surveillance and vaccination are some of the things that are necessary to tackle the new Omicron variant. I hope authorities are taking the necessary steps to implement it. Citizens should also keep following the preventive norms.

Madhukar Deshpande