Your space:Budget 2022 disappoints salaried, middle class, say readers

Economy still recovering from pandemic

This budget shows the way for the short-term recovery. The finance minister has announced huge capital expenditure. It will lay a robust foundation for the long term. While we are still recovering from the injuries inflicted by the pandemic, I think it was wise to be cautious and careful while drafting future policies. There are many challenges before our economy and because of the disruptions caused by Covid, it will take time to recover from those. The middle class is disappointed because income tax rates were not reduced. The numbers show that the Indian economy is recovering from the impacts of Covid and it is a positive sign. There haven’t been major changes in Aam Aadmi’s expenditures because of this budget.

Sujata Joshi

Disappointed by the huge tax on crypto

I don’t pretend to be an expert on the budget and nor do I understand the deep intricacies of it. Recently I started to learn about crypto currencies and their utilities. Digital Rupee is to be launched by RBI in 2022- 23 using Blockchain technology, stated finance minister. Apart from the 30 % tax, there is an announcement of 1 per cent Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) on payments made on the transfer of digital assets. I think this tax should be a little less. Though digital rupee is a welcome step, many youngsters like me have become aware of the functioning, operations and the transactions of stock markets and digital currencies. There is no point for India to live in shadow and stay away from this modern form of transactions. I realise it is a delicate point to frame a policy on. So, it is a good step that we are now at least thinking about indulging in digital currency. Digital transactions have now become common in India and I am sure, digital currency will also be popular. However, I was a little disappointed by no changes in the income tax slabs.

Utkarsh Deshpande

No respite for farmers

I could not spot the major announcements for the agriculture sector. Farmers like me were hoping for some announcement or package from the union government after the unseasonal rains and cyclones impacted the agriculture sector in the last few years. I felt that the issue of hiked fuel prices was also not addressed. For farmers and ordinary people these are the important points to be faced in day-to-day life. I think there should have been a specific announcement of a new scheme for farmers or an increase in compensation through the various schemes which are already there. The agriculture sector is already in trouble. Because of the uncertainty of weather, farmers and their families are already under immense burden. Sometimes such climate events impact our quantity and quality of the produce. After the union budget the state budget will be presented next month. I hope some of our issues will be addressed in that budget at least.

Hemant Takawale

Digital rupee, university a welcome step

I found three announcements quite interesting in the budget. First is the introduction of digital rupee, use of drones in the agriculture sector and digital universities. The use of technology is increasing in every sector and if we need to cope with the advancements in this era, there has to be the use of modern technology in every sector. Also, such schemes should not remain on paper and should reach the lower section of society as well. People should have easy access to it, only then will it have any impact on their lives. Only drafting the policies is not enough. There should be efficient implementation of it as well. Common people often don’t realise the hype of the annual union budget. If they see the provisions made in the budget being reached to them, they will also understand it’s importance.

Uday Kulkarni

Well-equipped health infrastructure a far-fetched dream

It was a disappointing budget for the health sector. After facing three Ccovid waves there were expectations for the health sector. Increase in number of doctors and more medical colleges, but there was no provision for that.

There should have been an allocation for the research and development of vaccines and other crucial drugs which we need to import. There must be emphasis on the R&D of new medical equipment as well because it is a crucial part of treatment. For the health sector this budget stands irrelevant and unimaginative. The pandemic is not over and we may have to face more waves of mass infection. Also, during this time we have realised the crucial need for a well-equipped health infrastructure. Advance hospitals, developed health infrastructure, ample manpower in the medical field will not only benefit us to deal with this pandemic but also in the future. Generations can benefit from this. The infrastructure all over, the research in medicine, medical colleges, nursing institutes, making imports substitute medicines and equipment come under union government and every year these things have to be considered.

Dr Avinash Bhondawe

