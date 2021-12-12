Your Space: Continue to create awareness to boost Covid vaccination coverage in Pune

Pune Zilla Parishad (ZP) has so far covered 431 villages under both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination and 955 villages are remaining to be inoculated for 100 per cent vaccination. With Omicron spread fear, readers share what steps the administration should take to ensure all take the vax jab

More efforts needed to achieve 100 per cent vaccination target

Pune ZP has been taking various initiatives to drive vaccination in villages. ZP chief executive officer (CEO) Ayush Prasad and his team has been very proactive in planning and executing various initiatives in this regard. Gram panchayat members are also actively participating and driving vaccination. Maybe more efforts are required to educate and encourage people by fully vaccinating local leaders like sabhapati, sarpanch, ZP members etc in different gram panchayats.

Dnyanendra Hulsure

Spread awareness to speed up vaccination coverage

Despite the Pune Zilla Parishad’s effort to cover more than 431 villages under both the doses of Covid vaccination, I think survey and awareness at the doorstep of villages will enable the collection of data and will encourage people to take the vaccine. They should get the NGOs involved in voluntary work to cover more areas and get better reach.

Tejaswini Sawai

Arrange vax camps at residential societies

We would like to thank the Zilla Parishad for arranging vaccination camps at housing societies. More such camps should be undertaken which will help to fill the gap, additionally, they should also conduct camps near markets, schools and other crowded areas.

Anshul Gupta

‘Vaccine on wheels’ can boost drive

For mass coverage, ‘vaccine on wheels’ should be introduced in residential areas. Much like a food truck that is equipped to cook and serve, a specially designed vehicle for vaccination purposes should be used. There should be an audio message that should be played in the local language to encourage all villagers. Government can launch additional benefit schemes like distributing blankets or grains or something to encourage villagers further. A target should be given to the local panchayat and should be tracked by the collector every week.

Shailendra Birthare

Raise awareness

I personally feel that whoever is keen to get vaccinated voluntarily has been vaccinated. However, I have observed that there is still reluctance in the rural areas due to misguided misinformation. There is an urgent need for awareness and counselling to achieve a 100 per cent vaccination target.

Kiran Vadgama

Make vaccination compulsory

It is good to know that Pune Zilla Parishad has covered 431 villages under both the doses of Covid-19 vaccination, but like Puducherry the local administration can make vaccination compulsory. The vaccination data can be checked through the database and then the door-to-door campaign should be organised. Local bodies should arrange vaccination drives at school grounds and classrooms on Sundays or weekends and well-managed vaccination drives can be arranged.

Sachin Khandelwal

Conduct door-to-door vax drive

The administration should undertake door-to-door vaccination drives. Aasha workers, school teachers should identify people who are yet to take the jabs on a war footing. Local gram panchayats should get enough jabs according to the requirements.

Vaibhav Mane