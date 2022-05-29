Your Space: Frame rules, conduct audits to check illegal encroachments

Civic activists have alleged that the anti-encroachment drive by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has overlooked the illegal structures set up under political patronage. Readers share their observations and suggest solutions.

Find permanent solution

Anti-encroachment drive in Pune has affected small businesses, vendors, food joints, tea stalls and cafes. PMC has targeted commercial usage of space in residential areas and has taken strict action against them. Also, cleaned illegal construction in open spaces. This has affected students and the working class who were their daily customers during lunch and tea breaks. Illegal but temporary shades on private property were destroyed by PMC but it didn’t fulfil any help in decreasing traffic or beautifying the city. Though PMC turned blind on tobacco and liquor sellers (cafes and bars) again, it’s said that its external pressure which has kept them unseen and untouched. Citizens are questioning whether the drive is making a permanent change or is it just a chance for new hawkers to grab these places and continue in traffic congestions. Or is this drive having some plans for road widening? Small businesses, students and the working class are confused about this anti-encroachment drive as it has affected their food joints.

Durgesh Nisal

Yearly audit should be done to tackle the issue

PMC is conducting an anti-encroachment drive on a war front and recent news shows they have also purchased a separate machine to demolish bigger buildings. Anti-encroachment drives become biased when it takes too much time and the government targets only common people. The government is doing a good job but they should also think about small vendors and cafe owners. Besides this, if there is an illegal construction then the question arises that how did they get permission? There should be a mechanism to recheck if the building is built as per the plan or if there is any encroachment done by the builder. A recent incident in Dhanori - though cannot be justified but shows limelight on small vendors being angry against PMC. I believe that whenever any shop is permitted to run there should be a yearly audit to see if there is no encroachment. This will help PMC to tackle such situations immediately.

Apurv Londhe

Frame rules to check illegal structures

Many civic activists have alleged that the anti-encroachment drive by PMC has overlooked the illegal structures set up under political patronage. The anti-encroachment drive by the local administration is a good move. Many illegal stalls are occupying public spaces which cause a nuisance. But there are multiple reasons for this. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. On one hand, they can invest as little as possible and get their small-time business running. On the other hand, these businesses do occupy the footpaths and other spaces illegally. If the administration wants to find a permanent solution, they should provide such vendors who are genuine with local spaces. So that they can sell vegetables, fruits and other commodities with ease. Only systematic distribution of spaces to these vendors can reduce encroachment. There should be some system in place to check the illegal structures and make sure that there are no exceptions for those who have political backing.

Anita Salve