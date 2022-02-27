Your Space: Give jab for free to check vaccine waste

It is estimated that private hospitals in Pune district have close to two million doses of Covishield vaccine available with them that will expire soon. Readers share steps to be taken to maintain the demand-supply balance of the vaccine.Reduce demand-supply gap of vaccine

India’s private hospitals are looking at the central government for a bailout, as there are no takers for the stocks of Covid vaccines. According to reports, many of these doses are set to expire by March-April. According to Economic Survey 2021-22, only 4-5% of the 1.7 billion doses given in India are administrated by private hospitals since the vaccination drive began on January 17, 2021.

Wasted doses are a cause for anticipation around the world. According to the information given by UNICEF officials, around 100 million doses were rejected in December 2021 as they were way too near to their expiry date.

According to the reports, based on the shelf life and stability, after manufacture, the date of expiry for both Covaxin and Covishield was extended last year from 9-12 months by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

In Maharashtra, Pune is one of the major affected cities due to Covid. The three waves of coronavirus proved to be dangerous for Pune. The situation made citizens aware of the medical profession and its role in these two deadly pandemics faced by India.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) began collecting data on details of Covishield doses available with private hospitals in which some have demanded that the government replace the stock while some of them have refused to give the dose to the government. It is estimated that private hospitals in the Pune district have close to two million doses of Covishield vaccine available with them that will expire soon.

There must be some steps to maintain the demand-supply balance of the vaccine.

1) Private hospitals should sell extra vaccines to the government.

2) Government should arrange free campaigns for vaccination of rural people.

3) For the Covid-Home kit, private hospitals also sell extra vaccines to medical stores so the store can provide the vaccines via home kit to needy citizens with the prescription; steps and precautions while taking Covishield

4)Should transport vaccines to the underprivileged country, needy states in India

Siddhi Dharmadhikari

Administer vaccine for free

After being one of the major affected cities in India due to Covid-19, a situation has arrived when there is a huge number of vaccines available but the demand of people has decreased rapidly. Earlier, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed that approximately 5 million doses will go to waste at private hospitals due to their shelf life.

In Pune, it is estimated that private hospitals have around 2 million doses of Covidshield vaccine which need to be administered soon as they are nearing their expiry date. Across 47 private hospitals in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Covishield vaccines are kept with a majority of them nearing their expiration date. The expiry date of the Covishield vaccine is a matter of concern for many private hospitals in Pune. If the vaccines are not utilised soon then they have to be destroyed resulting in the loss of the vaccines as well as the capital required to produce them.

To maintain the demand-supply balance of the Covishield vaccine and to prevent the loss of vaccines nearing their expiry date, the following suggestions can be taken into consideration:

The Covishield doses left with private hospitals can be administered for free to those in need. In this way, the destruction of vaccines can be avoided.

The vaccines nearing their expiry date can be exported to states where the vaccination drive is very low.

Similarly, these vaccines can be exported to countries affected by war so that the doses can be utilised for a humanitarian cause and the vaccines will also not go to waste.

The private hospitals can partner up with NGOs so that they can set up vaccination drives in inaccessible areas.

The private hospitals can ask the government to buy their leftover vaccines and administer them to the masses.

In order to prevent such a situation from happening again, vaccines should be made with a longer shelf life.

Manisha Swain

Vaccine market is fragile

Although Covid vaccines have been responsible for effective immunity and lower risks of contracting the virus that causes Covid-19, the vaccine market is fragile and requires both supply- and demand-side interventions. Here are few ways to match supply and demand in the Covid-19 vaccination strain:

1. Planning

To equate the supply and demand balance, the need of the people should be equated and data like the availability of vaccines from private hospitals having excess stock should be collected correctly. The vaccines should be manufactured adequately according to data recorded. This will help in reducing wastage of the vaccine.

2. Spread Awareness

Measures should be taken by the authorities to spread awareness among the people who are hesitant to take the jab. This will encourage the people to step up and take the vaccine and also ensure the increase in the number of people who are getting vaccinated and in turn help in decreasing the number of doses getting wasted.

3. Track and Trace

A different app can be made for the manufactures and the distributers to come in sync to meet the people’s requisites. This will help in keeping count for a good balance between the incoming as well as the outgoing vaccines.

4. Increase Scope

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working to increase the scope of the age group of people who will be eligible to take the vaccine. This measure will ensure that the doses that would be discarded will be now used effectively.

Batul Hakim

Pin hope on 45+ booster

With the historic global roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in full swing, bottlenecks in the supply chain are inevitable as manufacturing output tries to keep pace with demand. While the part of providing vaccine in abundance has been achieved, it is estimated that private hospitals in Pune district have close to two million doses of Covishield vaccine available with them that will expire soon. As the private sector has started counting its losses due to unsold inventory, many hospitals are now pinning their hopes on booster shots for people above 45 years. There are many with comorbidities in the 45-plus age bracket who could have benefitted from the booster shot, but the Centre has been dragging its feet on the policy. While booster shots have been opened for senior citizens and frontline workers, it should also be open to the 45+ age group, this way, the vaccines can be utilised. I am 56-years-old, and have been waiting for the government to open the bosster shots for my age-group. We all want to be safe.

Allaudin Khoja

Allow people with comorbidities to take the shot

People from younger age groups who are diabetic, hypertensive, or are recovering from cancer and other chronic conditions are keen to take the third shot. I am diabetic and prone to infection. The government should allow anyone who is willing to take the booster dose before another wave or variant hits us. The vaccines in hospitals will expire soon and this will be a huge loss to the healthcare sector. The government is not ready to take back the vaccines, why waste it, when one can utilise it for other citizens.

Shweta Gupta

Cover all under third dose drive

It the central and state authorities’ responsibility to ensure procurement and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. Equitable distribution of vaccines could help to stop the acute phase of the pandemic and provide vaccination centres with adequate doses. As mechanism is in place to know availability of vaccines doses across areas in state, in government and private medical centres, steps should be taken to check doses nearing expiry. In the present case, efforts should be taken to promote third dose to beneficiaries to avoid vaccine wastage. The authorities should tone down restrictions to cover maximum beneficiaries.

Joe Mamen

Replace stock at hospitals

As per the studies carried out by medical experts, regular Covid jabs is the new normal and reality. Hence, authorities should ensure regular supply of vaccines. Medical sciences will come out with ways to increase shelf life of vaccines. Till then, efforts should be made to replace near-expiry vaccine doses with fresh stock. As many across age groups are not yet fully vaccinated, ramp up campaigns to cover these beneficiaries besides inoculating booster doses. Hospitals should adopt strategies to prevent or reduce wastage, including vaccinating beneficiaries free of cost.

Supreet Singh

Government has failed to handle supply, distribution of vaccine

As unused Covid -19 vaccines are nearing the expiry date, people above 45 years and those with comorbidities or even children should be allowed to take booster shots. The government should have handled the production, supply and distribution of vaccines wisely. Because the government failed to do so, there is a fear of the wastage of vaccines. On the other hand, private hospitals should cut the price of doses so that more beneficiaries can take benefit and this will reduce wastage.

Thomas Peter

Export doses to poorer nations

It is still not clear if the third dose or booster shot is effective against all variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus or if it is really needed or what is the time span of effectiveness. So, the doses should be exported to poor countries where people have not received even the first dose. There is an imparity in global vaccine distribution across the globe. While many developed and developing countries have opened the way for booster shots many are awaiting their first shot. From here on the government should keep a stern check on the production, supply and distribution of vaccines as the pandemic is likely nearing end.

Anthony Swamy

Jab beneficiaries in neighbourhood

Many private hospitals are reporting an increase in vaccine wastage because of low turnout for the jabs. According to doctors, once a vial is opened, the doses have to be injected within four hours. If any dose remains unused after four hours, it goes to waste. And surplus vaccines nearing expiry at hospitals is a major concern. Hospitals should cover their neighbourhood and check for beneficiaries with the help of local authorities to lessen vaccine wastage. State authorities should also take steps to either replace old stock or procure the near-expiry doses from private hospitals.

Pinky Jadhav