Your Space: Health staff shortage is the biggest test amid Covid spread

Many districts need health staff to contain Covid spread. With the majority of the 23,500 National Medical Commission (NMC) registered doctors stationed at medical colleges, many districts have to depend on these frontline staff to fight Covid spread. Our readers suggest steps to fill the demand-supply gap

Depleting workforce in the healthcare sector is a big worry

Across the country, Covid has once again made headlines. Now with the warning of an incoming third wave, the number of patients in Pune is increasing rapidly. The first two waves of s proved to be dangerous. Over the past two years, despite getting warnings from public health professionals, both central and state governments have failed to extend India’s healthcare capacities, like vital infrastructures, oxygen plants, ventilators, or its health workforce.

Through recruitments under the National Health Mission (NHM), it has been seen that since June 2020, the Central government has claimed that they have hired 2,206 specialist doctors, 4,685 medical officers, and 25,593 nurses in public hospitals across the country. But it has come to light that these numbers have fallen short of the level the country needs.

From the first wave of Covid, it has been seen that the number of medical professionals required for Covid patients is not sufficient enough. There must be some suggestions to reduce this increasing gap. National Medical Commission (NMC)should include more medical students, interns, nurses by increasing their supply through education and training. There should be a deployment of healthcare professionals into rural areas for a long period so they can assess and assist people. It is important for the entire medical staff; despite having different departments, to educate themselves about Covid safety majors.

Siddhi Dharmadhikari

Focus on how to keep the healthcare sector operational

The whole country has become painfully aware of how crucial it is to have a proper healthcare system. Due to Coronavirus, Maharashtra has become one of the worst affected states. With the advent of the third wave, metropolitan cities like Mumbai and Pune are showing a rapid increase in the number of daily affected patients.

Due to the shortages of essential protective wear, ventilators, Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and medical professionals, the first two waves of the pandemic proved to be the worst nightmare for the citizens.

We have witnessed a huge demand-supply gap when it comes to the healthcare system. The number of patients and the demand for medical professionals are directly proportional to each other. But there is an acute shortage of doctors, nurses, assistants and paramedics to meet this demand.

The lack of healthcare workers is not a new problem. A 2016 study report authorised by the World Health Organisation stated that the “lack of trained health professionals is a major constraint on the ability to achieve health delivery.” To deal with this huge demand-supply gap between Covid patients and medical professionals, the following suggestions can be taken into consideration: Doctors of other specialties should be trained in respiratory system related ailments so that they can perform the basic actions. Retired doctors and healthcare workers must be called in such a situation. Their experience will be beneficial. Final year students should not be deployed on the field instead freshers and juniors should be taught the basic practice needed to care for patients. All non-essential visits should be minimised and the maximum number of healthcare workers should be deployed for Covid-19 patients. Protective gears should be made available.

Manisha Swain

Allocate budget to hire more staff

Health and education sector are two important pillars which need civic attention. The current situation is more vulnerable and so should be given more focus by hiring qualified staff. If we look across the globe, there is huge expenditure from the budget on its human resources. However, we are not even near to their expenditures.

But time has come that our government should also think of spending more on its human resources. Barring few cities, other cities as well as rural areas need lot of attention in health sector. Qualified doctors and health staff is required, but given the present situation the need is urgent. The government should focus on how fast they can get it mobilised, because ultimately, it’s about saving own human power.

Prof Rakesh Mittal

Video consultation to reduce burden of patients

Here are some ways to bridge this demand supply gap.

Telephonic and video consultation: Telemedicine has emerged as a good solution for precaution, prevention and treatment and made a huge contribution to healthcare during the pandemic. There may be some challenges for treating patients but overall, this option can help the hospitals from getting overcrowded and doctors from being overburdened. For this to be successful, good internet connection is a must and that can be achieved by partnering with internet solution providers with statewide networks.

Mobile Clinics:Minivans with facilities to test along with basic clinic infrastructure that can be manned by trained public health anganwadi or asha workers. For this to be successful, quality training must be imparted to the public health workers.

Train and equip support groups, NGOs and organisations such as Rotary for delivering test kits, medicines, masks, and other medical needs. They can also be trained to take care of the non-urgent, asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms. These patients can stay at home and virtually communicate with doctors through phone calls or video calls. This can greatly reduce the infection to other patients and health care providers. It takes away the unwanted pressure on emergency rooms.

Utilise vacant buildings such as school classrooms for consultation and treatment by setting up video call facilities and emergency supply of medicines.

At-risk patients with co-morbid conditions who may need ICU should be monitored closely via daily teleconsultations to avoid in person visits to minimise their risks of exposure. If hospitalised, patients with similar needs should be placed in such a way that one doctor can monitor them.

Create self-care short videos so patients can follow the steps to take care of their needs, complete quarantine and medications.

Anuja Bali