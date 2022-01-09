Your Space: Mass awareness about benefits of Covid vaccine crucial

With the rise in Covid cases and fear of Omicron spread, the authorities plan to reimpose more restrictions. Readers share why vaccination is crucial to fight the coronavirus...

Mass awareness of vaccine benefits must

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I think we should learn from the past pandemic events that paralysed daily activities for years. Let’s not forget the Spanish flu, cholera, tuberculosis and other viruses that can be prevented by vaccination. Ensuring full vaccination of the total population is a must. Being a doctor, I see that the government has played an amazing role in getting vaccines easily available at almost every hospital. Millions have succumbed to the virus so people must understand the criticality of vaccination. Raising awareness should be taken into consideration on all platforms - digital media, print media and others. Workplaces must ensure their employees are fully vaccinated. If there are few who are hesitant, educate them on the subject. Regular surveys could help understand the number of people who are yet to be vaccinated and the officials in charge must reach out to them. Speaking the language people understand by involving celebrities in vaccination awareness could also play a vital role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Snigdha Kommana

Follow Covid norms

Omicron variant is the latest threat from coronavirus that we have been fighting since last two years. Though the central, state and local authorities are managing the Covid situation well even as we are on higher side in population, booster dose is the only solution to check virus spread. It is the responsibility of residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Rahul S Upadhye

Counter Covid misinformation

Local health departments know their communities best and how to keep them informed. Residents should clear their doubts regarding Covid like what would make one more comfortable to get the vaccine? What would make one feel more confident? What information would one need to know of different vaccines? Misinformation is an important driver of vaccine hesitancy and serious obstacle to saving lives. Local bodies should monitor social media and try to counter misinformation with specific facts that will encourage those who are yet to take vaccine jabs to come forward and inoculate. Shaming or arguing does not work. Use testimonials and personal stories of frontline workers, celebrities, government bodies and others to compel others to get vaccinated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ramsha Farha

Awareness key to more vaccinations

The main reason for people being hesitant to take the jab is the wrong information floating on social media and through people themselves. This has to stop. People should be made aware of the facts and importance of the vaccine. The local authorities should take initiatives at the grassroots and could rope in various community leaders to spread public awareness about the benefits of vaccine. People tend to believe known faces. Proper education and awareness are the keys to maximum vaccine shots.

Tripti Tiwari

Wake-up call for non-vaccinated

With the government opening up vaccination for 15-18 age bracket, India is going to boast of having 50 per cent of its entire population vaccinated soon. It’s disturbing that many are willingly missing out their jabs and putting themselves and everyone around them at risk. In the wake of the new variant, awareness about vaccine benefits has become increasingly important.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagar Jain

Make vaccination certificate mandatory

The government and the corporator of the area should survey and set up a committee for door-to-door vaccination. Awareness should be spread through all mediums. Just as vaccination certificate is compulsory for entry into malls and similar public places, make it mandatory for even stepping out from home. .

Sayali Shinde

Enlighten vaccine sceptics

In the last two years, we have survived the wrath of Covid and now we stand a chance to fight by getting jabbed. However, not many imply the conventional saying “Prevention is better than cure” in life. People who are vaccinated have a better rate of survival than those who are not. The masses should be made aware of the fact that they will live with a lesser risk of contraction post-vaccination. The virus may not affect you, but anyone can be a carrier and may affect your loved ones. Being in a democratic nation, the government may not imply fines for not being vaccinated, however, communities can ensure that people in their vicinity are vaccinated. Understanding and enlightening the sceptics should be the most important step.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ronit Augustin

Encourage people to get jabbed

It took a little while for the entire vaccination operation to work like a well-oiled machine. Now the process is simple and every hospital and nursing home can administer the vaccine at any time. The process is simple and yet a lot of people are concerned because of fake news and absurd conspiracy theories revolving around the vaccine. The best way to reach the masses nowadays is through social media. Medical experts should collaborate with influencers and debunk all false claims and encourage people to get jabbed at the nearest medical facility that can be found on the Co-WIN website.

Falak Kazi