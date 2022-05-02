Your Space: PMC must provide basic amenities in merged villages

With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) seeking legal options over the Bombay High Court’s directive to provide tanker water to 23 merged villages, is it not the responsibility of the civic administration to cover the water needs of citizens who pay taxes? Readers share their views...

Residents suffer due to civic apathy

The responsibility to provide water to these 23 merged villages is that of the PMC. Earlier, I stayed at Dhayari with my friends, but due to the water shortage, we all relocated to another area ahead of the shortage. It is completely the responsibility of the civic body to provide citizens with basic amenities. There are many societies where tankers supply water. But individual and small homes have to manage on their own. Water from the borewell is hard and is not fit for drinking. Many times we got water which was not treated well. Now that these villages are a part of the corporation, civic bodies should manage water faster. Many citizens have raised their voices against the crisis, but the complainants have fallen on deaf ears. If the infrastructure was not in place, then why has the PMC included these villages in its limits in the first place?

Sneha Waghmare

PMC has failed to fulfil its duty

PMC is responsible for providing basic needs such as water to the citizens. Why does the local governing body have to wait for the court’s directive? It is their duty. The PMC provides water to all the other areas which are a part of the corporation. Then as these villages are merged now, they should be given water too. If there were plans to include these villages, the work of laying pipelines should have started soon after. It should have been finished before summer started. Why do citizens have to rely on local tankers if the PMC has enough water for all? The tanker water is going to cost a lot. Instead of having to pay for the tanker, the municipality should pay for it. The concern and focus should be that the citizens should not suffer.

Amruta Deshpande

Tax-paying residents are paying a high price to get drinking water

Providing water is the responsibility of the civic body. Earlier, PMC decreased the quantity of water supplied per tanker. Many social workers and activists have raised concerns that this might aid the water mafia. There are many households which have to pay higher prices to these water mafia for tankers. Many big societies have made their provisions to solve the water crisis issue. But we are paying taxes and it is the responsibility of the civic body to provide basic infrastructure. For that, the local governing body should not rely on the directives of the court. It is their duty and they should do it.

Niranjan Vaidya

Responsibility of PMC to provide basic amenities

The Bombay High Court has directed the PMC to supply water to 23 villages by tankers till further arrangements are in place. The order, issued by the court on April 20, directed that Maharashtra Water Resources Regulatory Authority be made party respondent in the case along with Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and PMC. It is the responsibility of the civic body to supply water to these villages. These 23 villages are now a part of the PMC. I stay at Sus, the water supply from the borewell is that of hard water. It is not fit to drink or use. The PMC water that we get is treated and is fit to drink directly. Because of the poor quality of water, many of my family members fall sick. Every household can’t get water from tankers. If the groundwater has hard water, then the civic bodies should provide water to these villages. The issue must be resolved soon.

Sarika Gaikwad