Your space: Pune municipal commissioner’s actions are a welcome move
We need hawker-free roads, footpaths
Encroachment has always been a big issue and no action was taken by PMC under the influence of the local corporators. In certain areas, footpaths are occupied by hawkers, with no place for pedestrians. The residential complexes having shops were challenging as the shop owner would give the spaces in front of the shop to some other person to run stall like tea, panipuri, etc. If the residents protested, they would get threat calls from politicians.The municipal commissioner’s actions are a welcome move. The roads are hawker-free. However, whenever an official takes such actions, he is immediately transferred. The same happened with Arun Bhatia, who was popular among citizens when he was posted as the Pune municipal commissioner because of his stern action against encroachments and corruption, unfortunately he was transferred. However, charging additional parking fees is not a welcome move. Citizens are already dealing with financial crisis, adding a parking fee would be a burden.
-Narauttam Das
Much-needed move
This is a much-needed move. Citizens pay for a safer roads, footpath and also free convenient ample parking spaces is our right. Plans for commercial complexes are also passed along with number of parking zones, but no parking is available. Farmers marker across every street is also an encroachment on roads and footpath. Who gives the corporators rights to put up these in public spaces along with their publicity.?
-Seema Agrawal
Charging for parking will reduce congestion
Its a good thing to start charging for parking across Pune streets, as this will reduce unnecessary congestion on the roads and encourage the use of public transport, which has various options like AC buses and metro. People who stay or travel to Pune cantonment areas are already used to paying such parking charges since the last few years without any objection. Anti-encroachment drive is a welcome step too, which will put the fear of law and rules in peoples’ minds which will inturn discourage them from any kind of encroachment.
-Sachin Khandelwal
Need more vigilance
In Dasara chowk, Balewadi there are vegetable vendors, pan shops, tea stalls who have occupied most of the space. Vehicles are parked on the road by the customers who visit these shops. It’s difficult for pedestrians as well as two and four wheelers to find out the way. Vehicles coming from Laxmi Mandir and turning on right side to go to Bajirao Shripati Marg have to face the fast coming vehicles from Mitcon side. In this chowk, there is no signal which is risky for all. Citizens are demanding a traffic island in this chowk as well as a footpath. Same situation is near Mamata chowk where three busy roads come together. Recently, ex Corporator Amol Balwadkar has deputed traffic marshals here which have helped the citizens to the some extent. But, in both Chowks there is urgent need of traffic signal, footpath, proper parking. Hence, more vigilance is needed from the PMC commissioner
-Balewadi Welfare Federation
-
'UP Police demoralised...': Akhilesh slams Yogi Adityanath over DGP's removal
Days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh removed director general of police Mukul Goel from Goel's post over 'inaction', an all out political slugfest has erupted over the issue. Accusing the UP government of demoralising the police, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav dubbed chief minister Yogi Adityanath's reasons for removing the top cop as 'childish'. The former chief minister also questioned the credibility of those who appointed Goel to the top post.
-
DU’s first-year students switch to online classes again: Relief or regret?
Hardly three months after a much-awaited return to the campus, and students in some colleges of Delhi University have again been asked to attend classes, tutorials and practicals online; at least until the first week of June. A common reason cited by colleges, in different notices issued, is the paucity of classrooms due to the ongoing exams for second and third-year students. Missing offline activities already!
-
BJP leader allegedly assaulted by NCP workers; party shares video
Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Pune Vinayak Ambekar has alleged that Ambekar was assaulted by Nationalist Congress Party workers at his office. The incident comes after Ambekar shared a social media post against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Ambekar, who also works as a tax consultant, on Saturday had claimed that he had written the social media post on Friday for which he was asked to apologise by party MP Girish Bapat.
-
Court-ordered survey of Gyanvapi mosque completed for second day
A court-ordered videography and survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple, was held for a second consecutive day on Sunday, a day after it resumed after being stalled last week, twice, amid protests by the mosque management committee. Also Read Court-ordered Gyanvapi survey resumes, half of inspection done The day's proceedings began at 8am; however, there were conflicting reports over when these ended.
-
CM Bommai helps physically-challenged youth with a three wheeler
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's humane response to the plight of a physically challenged youth Shivappa from Adavibavi village of Kanakagiri in Koppal district touched hearts on Saturday, said a statement from the Karnataka government. When the Chief Minister was coming out after attending the State BJP Core committee meeting, the youth, Shivappa narrated how his 3-wheel scooter was wrecked in a recent road accident.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics