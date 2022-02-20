Your Space: Pune needs a dedicated airport

Lok Sabha MPs from Maharashtra across political parties plan to meet defence minister Rajnath Singh to give a push for a dedicated civilian airport in Pune. With farmers not ready to give up land for the proposed project at Purandar, suggest ways that the Centre and state could make this project a reality.

It is time for action on airport plan

The need of an independent airport for Pune region cannot be overemphasised. Continuous efforts have been going on for at least 20 years, to get this very important infrastructure, but somehow the project has not taken off as yet.

Even Chandigarh airport, which was planned almost 15 years after our demand, has been in operation for the last 6 years (September 15, 2015). They had political will, which unfortunately has been missing for an independent airport for Pune.

Anywhere in the world, an airport is considered to be the most vital infrastructure and backbone of development of the country-state–region-city. It is beyond comprehension that Pune region which contributes so much to the state’s and National GDP and has seen tremendous economic growth over the last few decades has been ignored and neglected, in this respect. Pune appears to be the neglected “step-child” of consecutive state governments over 25 years.

The present airport in Pune is owned by Indian Air Force. They have been generous and most accommodating to the civil aviation needs so far. This airport is capable of handling about 190-200 civil aircraft movements per day and over 8 million passengers per year (pre-pandemic period figure).

In fact, Pune airport was designed to handle about 1-1.2 million passengers annually. However, it should be understood that the present airport in Pune is now saturated for civil movements. In a few years, it would need to handle over 10 million passengers per year, which will be beyond its capacity. The current expansion of the building terminals, etc. is long overdue, but will not solve any of the inherent problems of this airport as mentioned below.

The runway length at this airport is very short which makes it impossible to operate bigger aircraft. Moreover, different type of infrastructure is needed to handle wide bodied twin aisle aircraft, for which this airport is not equipped.

Because of short runway length, even long haul (Europe, Far East, etc.) small (single aisle) aircraft have to stop at least once on way for refuelling, which was the case with Lufthansa flying from Pune to Frankfurt. It was not possible for them to take full load of passengers and the fuel. They had to sacrifice one of the two. Hence the operation became financially unviable and was discontinued.

This airport is a strategic airfield for Indian Air Force and the Indian Air Force is planning to bring additional squadrons and fighter planes here in the next few years. Therefore, any major additions to the civil aviation infrastructure and flights are almost impossible at the present airport in Pune. The national security needs of the Air Force cannot be ignored.

Pune region and neighbouring districts handle their international air cargo at Sahar Air cargo complex at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA), Mumbai. Over 20% of the international air cargo handled at CSIA (over 120,000 tons annually) pertains to Pune and the neighbouring districts.

The new airport will give a major boost to the services such as logistics, warehousing, ground staff, residential and industrial activity in Pune region. This will generate employment for local population and bring additional revenues to the state government.

It is high time that the government garners the political will and starts the process of setting of an independent airport in Pune region immediately. Once the land is finalised, there are several international consortia which are ready and willing to fund the land acquisition by the government authorities, and execute the project without any financial burden on the government.

The Maharashtra government needs to move fast on setting up of the independent airport in this region.

It should be emphasised that this airport is not only for Pune. It is for all the districts under Pune division and certain other districts in the neighborhood – which covers a population of 30 million (almost 25% of Maharashtra’s total population of about 120 million). The upcoming airport at Navi Mumbai is not an airport for the Pune region and hinterland.

The airport will be a force multiplier for Pune region’s economic development. Apart from a huge increase in employment, it will boost exports of agriculture and many other sectors from Pune and surrounding districts. This will also give fillip to the logistics sector.

For the next few decades, the airport will serve as an icon of economic development that many of us have been anxiously waiting for a long time! It is hoped that the political masters will stop paying lip service by simply assuring us hapless Puneites that it will come up “soon”, and take concrete action to realise this imperative project for the region. We have been getting such false assurances for almost 25 years now and it is time for action.

Mukesh Malhotra

City needs civil airport

Firstly, Pune needs a passenger airport which is at an hour’s distance. It can be in Vashi or anywhere close by. As far as the Purandar farmers’ issue is concerned, if the government takes their land they should be made stakeholders in the new airport plan. We all have paid price for urbanisation, be it small shop owners or single plot owners, who at some point have given off their land for either road development or some other amenities.

Sachin Khandelwal

Political will is needed

This is a good move, but unless land acquisition at a better rate to farmers and fast track acquisition takes place, it cannot become a reality. Political will for better coordination with farmers can only solve this long-pending need of Pune.

Nitin Kumar Jain

Citizens should suggest land for airport

Just like farming is backbone of any development, airport is also very much needed for speedy movement of goods and people. And no one can deny that an airport requires huge land located near urbanised clusters. People should suggest and write to government authorities about available barren land. Not all lands are fertile and can be utilised for building infrastructure. Let’s stop depending on Mumbai. Pune should have its own international airport like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Those cities have developed airports of international standards on their barren land 40-50km from centre of city. Finally, we need a balance between nature and manmade structures as it goes hand in hand.

MK

Hyperloop is a better option

We do not need another airport. It will a huge anti-environment undertaking, at the cost of acquiring hundred acres of agricultural land, concreting and infrastructure expenditure (and we can all guess the amount that will go as kickbacks). Better option would be to have a hyperloop to Mumbai airport, which will take less than two hours. Anyways, with the current traffic conditions, the time saved is really not that much.

Maithily Manakwad