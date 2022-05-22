Your Space: ‘Pune railway division should hike fine too’

To check congestion following the recent bomb scare incident, Pune railway authorities have increased platform ticket rate from ₹10 to ₹30, starting from May 18. Readers suggest preventive measures at railway premises..

Move will check crowding

The rise of Pune railway station platform ticket price from ₹10 to ₹30 will make it expensive for passengers. The decision to hike the rate is right as one can see many wanderers crowding the station premises and could pose a security risk. Many people, including passengers, do not even purchase platform tickets. They assume that the price is low and, if caught, the fine is also minimal. Hence, they tend to take the rule lightly. The rise in platform ticket rate could send a message to take railway rules seriously and only passengers will buy tickets. It would also lessen the crowd at the station. The hike in platform ticket has been taken considering passenger safety.

Manisha Swain

Railways should hike fine also

Steps should be taken to check crowding at the Pune station as I have seen that several people at the station premises moving around aimlessly. The recent bomb scare incident is a wake-up call for the Pune railway station authorities to put in place a mechanism to check crowding and congestion. Hence, the rise in platform ticket by the Central Railway is a good step. The railways Mumbai division has also increased the charge of platform ticket from ₹10 to ₹50 at six stations. I have noticed at Pune railway station that many do not buy platform tickets because there are very less chance of getting caught. And the fine is mere ₹40. With rise in platform ticket, I hope there will be a hike in fine. And I believe people will eventually buy tickets and stop wandering on the platform.

Siddhi Dharmadhikari

Hike will affect law-abiding citizens

In a bid to avoid unwanted people at Pune railway station premises, during the ongoing summer vacation, the Pune railway division has decided to increase the platform ticket rate on a temporary basis from ₹10 to ₹30. The hike will be applicable between May 18 and May 31. The decision was also taken due to the recent incident of a suspicious object looking like a bomb found near the entrance gate of the station. On May 13, a suspicious object was found at the Pune railway station, after which an area near platform No. 1 was sealed by the police and bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) were called. Passengers are unhappy with the decision. Many complain that though beggars, drunkards and unwanted people roam around the platforms and outside the station, no action is taken on them. And the costly platform ticket will affect those who follow the rules.

Rahul Pramod Joshi