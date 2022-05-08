Home / Cities / Pune News / Your Space: Rules restricting the use of loudspeakers should apply to all
Your Space: Rules restricting the use of loudspeakers should apply to all

Readers share their experiences regarding use of loudspeakers and suggest solutions that will help maintain religious harmony
According to readers, use of loudspeakers should be restricted to all irrespective of religious or cultural background. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 08, 2022 03:46 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

With the issue of use of loudspeakers at religious places turning communal and political, readers share their experiences regarding its use and suggest solutions that will help maintain religious harmony.

Supreme Court guidelines should be followed

Some people are taking political advantage using the name of religion. The issue of loudspeakers is not new. I think the guidelines established by the Supreme Court should be followed by every individual and community. Also, India is a secular country and politicians should not disrupt harmony for their advantage.

Sumit Kadam

Discuss and solve the issue, don’t spread hatred

There can be a proper discussion and open dialogue between all parties or communities about activities conducted in public areas. Until then, maintain peace and harmony. The problems flaring up seem to be due to radicalising politics, spreading hatred and then adding fuel to it.

Chaitanya Kakode

Law is same for all

I grew up in an area where a majority of the population is Hindu. There was always noise due to loudspeakers during Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri. It was always around the time we had important exams. Loudspeakers are annoying, but at the same time banning them would mean impeding religious expression. So, the law should be the same for all irrespective of religion.

Priyanka Shiveshwarkar

Loudspeaker nuisance is not a new issue

Loudspeaker nuisance has become a dirty game of tug-of-war in Indian politics. But it is not a new issue. We wouldn’t be even discussing this today if people would have respected the verdict of the Supreme Court back in 2005. The court had made it clear that its judgments regulating the use of loudspeakers and timings were based on the legal principle that “freedom from noise pollution is a part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution”. Maintaining communal harmony and peace only prevails if all communities respect the law of the land equally. The use of loudspeakers should be restricted to all irrespective of religious or cultural background. Wherever there are valid reasons to use it, the hours and decibels should be controlled.

Rahul Upadhye

Establish and implement a common policy for all

Any issue can be politicised and it can incite violence and hate among citizens. Similar is the case with the loudspeaker issue. The loudspeaker issue is raised concerning mosques. But this issue includes all the religious places, public events, public rallies, etc. If this issue is restricted only to mosques, then it is bound to create communal tensions. There can be multiple solutions to this. The government should come up with a policy and it should apply to all, irrespective of one’s religion or culture. Also, people need to understand that most often the issues are politicised to create communal tension.

Ankit Rungta

India needs freedom from communal propaganda

There had always been quarrels amidst religions by displays of communal powers and satisfying their political drives. Currently, this squabble over loudspeakers is a prime example of how political agendas are being cultivated and propaganda is created. I have witnessed Azaan on loudspeakers every day since my childhood. I also have witnessed loud songs during the Ganesh festival; I have witnessed loud celebrations with hip music playing on loudspeakers birth anniversaries of leaders or politicians. In my truest opinion, nothing of this sort is really necessary for true celebration and prayers. India needs freedom from this communal propaganda.

Muktaa Parashare

Living a noise-free life is our right

We have a real issue of noise pollution at religious places. There are rules, but they are hardly followed. Students, senior citizens, infants, children and patients are the main victims of this pollution. Worse than the regular loudspeakers, are the DJs used during some special functions, marriage processions, jatra, among others. All this can stop if there is political will to implement the laws and guidelines set by the courts . We have seen this happen in Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of loudspeakers were removed in a matter of days. This was done for all religious places. Living a noise-free life is the right of every citizen and its violation cannot be tolerated anymore in the name of religion.

Hemant Punekar

