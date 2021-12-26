Your Space: There is much to fear of Covid spread, little to gain from reopening schools

Is it wise to reopen schools now amid the apprehension of a possible third wave and the new Omicron variant hovering above us? Some readers say that it is not advisable to reopen schools and online education must continue, while others say that there is ample scientific and epidemiological evidence to indicate it is safe to reopen schools for children of all ages

Not advisable to resume offline classes

With the Omicron variant spreading fast and wide, it is not advisable to resume offline classes at school.

Students are in the vulnerable age group that has not been vaccinated yet. Since the virus is airborne, going to physical school involves many touch points that cannot be avoided. Starting from boarding the school bus, attending classes with teachers, students coming from all over the city, eating lunch, walking the corridors and all the other activities that are part and parcel of being at school with peers. Recently, in an international school in the city, it so happened that the student was covid positive but parents did not inform the school. Such irresponsible actions are unexpected but happening around us. This shows the sheer desperation to be part of normal life. In another incident, someone tested positive but did not inform the house help, unaware she went to other houses to work.

Each of us has to be extra vigilant and committed to maintain high standards of hygiene and safe distance when tested positive. If educated and well-informed citizens fail to do their part, how can we be sure about others who already refuse to follow simple protocols such as wearing masks and not spitting because they assume Covid is gone. Schools can achieve safe schooling only with 100% support from parents, staff, and students. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. Lack of awareness, transparency, due diligence and honesty is causing anxiety and can cost a life. Children have been resilient so far but we must not forget that the virus is evolving too. My child attended in person school 4 days a week in October and after the Diwali break, but after hearing about the unreported positive cases, I won’t take a chance. It will be online schooling until the end of the school year. Better safe than sorry, better late than never.

Anuja Bali

Students can go to malls but not schools

Maharashtra Education Minister for Schools, Varsha Gaikwad has hinted at the possibility of shutting schools again due to the rising cases of the new Covid-19 variant that has escalated throughout Maharashtra. We will resort to protest if schools were shut again. Schools were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the pandemic. While it was decided that schools would reopen in the city from December 1, it was postponed to December 15 due to the detection of the Omicron variant. What is the rationale behind allowing children to enter malls, attend parties, go to movies and travel, but not attend schools?

Sameer Nagavde

We will protest if schools remain shut

It is our demand that children of all classes be allowed to go back to school for physical classes. As parents we will not accept the closing of schools. In other cities across the country, schools have reopened and are running, Parents should decide if they want to send their children to schools or not. Parents will take to the streets and there will be protests if schools are closed again as there is no threat of Covid-19 and it is all but media propaganda being carried out to keep citizens in fear. There has been a good percentage of vaccination and hence it is not at all dangerous for school kids.

Ahil Khan

Reopening schools will put children at risk

Education is an important aspect of our growth and development. Education is something that forms our personality. Educating the young minds in a free and happy environment is equally important. Covid-19 has changed the entire dimension of human life and co – existence. We have faced the various challenges related to Covid-19 and its variants like delta, mucor mycosis, omicron, etc. We have learnt that life is precious and we are the ones who need to take d precautions to safeguard our life and the life of our near and dear ones. We managed the online and offline options of work from home, study from home, etc. The starting of schools and colleges for students seems to be important from the point of view of education and their overall development. Students form an integral part of our society and their right formation leads to a strong society. But due to the rise of Omicron cases in India especially in Maharashtra is a major cause of concern now.

If students of Class 1 to 7 need to go to school, the parents, guardians, school and private transport systems and many others have to be actively involved. This will surely lead to a lot of preparations as the students are totally dependent on various mechanisms to reach school, thus leading to a high risk. The Covid protocols of wearing a mask and physical distancing are especially forgotten and public places seem to be places of high risk for children. Many countries are heading towards lockdown again.

It will be wise to be cautious and curb the problem when it is peeping up again in the form of Omicron. Students of Class 1 to 7 can still continue online education. We can strengthen our online education for this academic year. We could allow the third wave and related risk to pass on and become better equipped to face this pandemic by keeping our children safe. The students need to grow in a happy and safe environment so we need to support our vaccination drives and put our systems in order instead of creating chaos by opening schools.

Dr Vilas Adhav

Don’t hurry to reopen schools

The reopening of schools will be risky, with the Omicron variant. We have been patient with online education so far and should not hurry in opening the schools. The children will be at risk of getting the virus. There is surge in cases. When we are talking of curbs, restrictions for elders why are we risking the lives of children by opening the school. This policy is not understandable

Prof Rakesh Mittal