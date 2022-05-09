Youth arrested under Pocso in Pune

Pune: The Bhosari police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old daughter of his landlady on Saturday. The accused visited the landlady’s house to hand over rent agreement and committed the crime when he found the minor alone. The accused, identified as Usman Ghulam Khan (21) of Bhosari, has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).

School dropout detained for setting bikes on fire in Yerawada

The Yerawada police have detained a 16-year-old school dropout for damaging four two-wheelers totally worth ₹19 lakh on Saturday night. The accused set ablaze the vehicles at the housing society parking lot at night. He was apparently enraged after he was caught stealing petrol and thrashed by the society residents, according to the police.

Assistant police inspector Pradeep Survey said, “A CCTV camera footage showed the teenager committing the act. Earlier, the accused was caught stealing fuel from two-wheelers at the parking space and was roughed up by citizens.”

Techie duped of ₹21.66 lakh by online cheats

The Wakad police have booked a gang of unidentified cyber cheats for duping an engineer of ₹21.66 lakh on the pretext of offering him good return on foreign exchange investments and trading. The 48-year-old software engineer had invested in the scheme between August 2021 and January 2022.

According to the FIR, the victim received an SMS about the trading after which he got in touch with the fraudster who promised him 40 per cent return on investment with a rider that 10 per cent of the profit earned would have to be given to the company. Later, when the victim wanted to withdraw the profits, he was told that the amount had been reinvested after which he lodged a complaint under IPC 420 and IT Act.