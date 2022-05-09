Youth arrested under Pocso in Pune
Pune: The Bhosari police have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old daughter of his landlady on Saturday. The accused visited the landlady’s house to hand over rent agreement and committed the crime when he found the minor alone. The accused, identified as Usman Ghulam Khan (21) of Bhosari, has been booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso).
School dropout detained for setting bikes on fire in Yerawada
The Yerawada police have detained a 16-year-old school dropout for damaging four two-wheelers totally worth ₹19 lakh on Saturday night. The accused set ablaze the vehicles at the housing society parking lot at night. He was apparently enraged after he was caught stealing petrol and thrashed by the society residents, according to the police.
Assistant police inspector Pradeep Survey said, “A CCTV camera footage showed the teenager committing the act. Earlier, the accused was caught stealing fuel from two-wheelers at the parking space and was roughed up by citizens.”
Techie duped of ₹21.66 lakh by online cheats
The Wakad police have booked a gang of unidentified cyber cheats for duping an engineer of ₹21.66 lakh on the pretext of offering him good return on foreign exchange investments and trading. The 48-year-old software engineer had invested in the scheme between August 2021 and January 2022.
According to the FIR, the victim received an SMS about the trading after which he got in touch with the fraudster who promised him 40 per cent return on investment with a rider that 10 per cent of the profit earned would have to be given to the company. Later, when the victim wanted to withdraw the profits, he was told that the amount had been reinvested after which he lodged a complaint under IPC 420 and IT Act.
-
Daily Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 300 again
Uttar Pradesh reported 305 new Covid-19 cases on Monday taking the number of active cases to 1,567 of which 1,487 are in home isolation, according to data from the state health department. One death was reported from Sitapur. The previous death among Covid-19-positive patients was reported on May 7, also from Sitapur. Uttar Pradesh has till now administered a total 31,79,76,452 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine including 17,23,58,020 first doses and 14,27,33,761 second doses.
-
Phillaur resident robbed of bike, cash in Ludhiana
A 42-year-old man was robbed of The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur,'s motorcycle and ₹2,000 cash on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when he was heading to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) to visit an ailing relative. The victim, Kuldeep Kumar of Phillaur, said that when he reached near the nullah, three men on a bike waylaid him and opened attack with sharp-edged weapons.
-
Rough draft ready for redevelopment of Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) building permission department has shortlisted the design submitted by architects for redeveloping city's iconic and historically important landmark Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir located on Jangali Maharaj road. Head of the building permission department, Harshada Shinde, said, “We held a meeting with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday (May 6) and shortlisted a rough plan from the proposals submitted to the estate department in 2018.”
-
Ayodhya: Three roads leading to Ram Mandir to be remodelled
Three prominent roads in Ayodhya leading to Ram Mandir will be developed into smart roads and will have all facilities for the devotees coming to the temple town. The second longest stretch is two km long Ram Janmabhoomi Path which starts from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir. The shortest stretch of 0.75 km is Bhakti Path from Shringar Hat to Ram Janmabhoomi.
-
Fire breaks out in railways’ Ludhiana diesel shed, no casualty reported
Fire broke out at the Northern Railway's Ludhiana diesel shed on Monday, causing panic among the staff. No casualty was reported in the incident. Railway personnel informed the fire department, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. “After receiving the alert, around seven fire tenders were rushed to spot and after struggling for around three hours the firefighters managed to douse the flames,” said leading fireman Rajan Singh.
