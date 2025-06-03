Youth Congress opposes transfer of police station land to temple trust

The Youth Congress has opposed the state government’s decision to hand over the Faraskhana police station land to the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple trust, demanding that the plot remain with the home department. Hemant Rasne said the state government had handed over the land for the temple as the present premises lack space for devotee rush. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Youth Congress media cell head Akshay Jain said the party strongly objects to transferring the land adjacent to the temple, currently under the home department, to the trust.

“I am a devotee of Lord Ganesh myself. While we respect the temple and its importance, the government should identify and allot an alternate plot to the trust. For security reasons, it is crucial that the police retain this land,” Jain said.

He also pointed out that although the government has taken the decision, it has not yet been made public on any official platform. “Considering the history of terror threats and attacks, maintaining a police presence in the area is essential,” he said. The authorities had recently handed over 1,666 square feet open plot to the temple trust.

“The buildings of Faraskhana/Vishrambaug police stations have become old and lack amenities. Authorities should identify land to set up a new police station with upgraded facilities and transfer existing property to the temple trust,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

Jain said, “Despite opposition from the police, the land got handed over to the Dagdusheth Temple Trust with the latter claiming that the plot was vacant.”

Local MLA and Dagdusheth Temple Trust’s office-bearer Hemant Rasne said, “The state government had handed over the land for the temple as the present premises lack space for devotee rush. We plan to use the property to provide facilities for citizens.”

A senior official said, “With increasing number of devotees visiting the temple, the government would have no problem to exchange land provided an alternate property in the neighbourhood is given to the police to set up police station.”

Few years ago, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) handed over land reserved for fire brigade to the temple trust despite public opposition.