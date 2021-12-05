Home / Cities / Pune News / Zambia returnee in Pune who tested positive infected with delta variant not Omicron
pune news

Zambia returnee in Pune who tested positive infected with delta variant not Omicron

He has been infected by the Delta sub-lineage variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and not the Omicron variant, the state health department said on Saturday
A 60-year-old traveller who returned to Pune from Zambia has not been infected with the Omicron variant. He was one of the first six people in the state who travelled to ‘at risk’ countries and then tested positive for Covid-19. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
A 60-year-old traveller who returned to Pune from Zambia has not been infected with the Omicron variant. He was one of the first six people in the state who travelled to ‘at risk’ countries and then tested positive for Covid-19. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 12:05 AM IST
Copy Link
BySteffy Thevar, Pune

A 60-year-old traveller who returned to Pune from Zambia has not been infected with the Omicron variant. He was one of the first six people in the state who travelled to ‘at risk’ countries and then tested positive for Covid-19. He has been infected by the Delta sub-lineage variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and not the Omicron variant, the state health department said on Saturday after the National Institute of Virology (NIV) completed the genome sequencing.

The state report stated, ‘The results of the genomic sequencing of the Pune based 60-year-old male passenger’s sample who had arrived from Zambia has been obtained from the National Institute of Virology and Omicron has not been detected in the sample. Instead, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant has been detected in the sample.’

Dr Pradeep Awte, state surveillance officer said, “Genetic changes/mutation in viruses is a natural phenomenon and people should not panic. The public health department appeals to the citizens that they should follow Covid Appropriate behaviour, inform the public health department if they have had an international travel history in the last month and those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccine or have had only one dose should complete their vaccination at the earliest.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out