Zambia returnee in Pune who tested positive infected with delta variant not Omicron

A 60-year-old traveller who returned to Pune from Zambia has not been infected with the Omicron variant. He was one of the first six people in the state who travelled to ‘at risk’ countries and then tested positive for Covid-19. He has been infected by the Delta sub-lineage variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 and not the Omicron variant, the state health department said on Saturday after the National Institute of Virology (NIV) completed the genome sequencing.

The state report stated, ‘The results of the genomic sequencing of the Pune based 60-year-old male passenger’s sample who had arrived from Zambia has been obtained from the National Institute of Virology and Omicron has not been detected in the sample. Instead, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant has been detected in the sample.’

Dr Pradeep Awte, state surveillance officer said, “Genetic changes/mutation in viruses is a natural phenomenon and people should not panic. The public health department appeals to the citizens that they should follow Covid Appropriate behaviour, inform the public health department if they have had an international travel history in the last month and those who have not taken Covid-19 vaccine or have had only one dose should complete their vaccination at the earliest.”